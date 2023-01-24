Kentucky still unranked in new AP College Basketball Top 25

Kentucky Basketball will need to stack together two more wins to regain some love from AP Top 25 voters. This week, the Associated Press did not consider Kentucky one of its 25 best teams, but the Wildcats did earn mention among other teams that received votes, earning three points in that category.

Up top, Purdue is your new No. 1 team where the Boilermakers passed Houston and Kansas for the top spot. Houston and Kansas each lost games over the weekend.

Alabama is up to second behind the Boilermakers, two places ahead of Tennessee’s five-spot climb to fourth.

See it all below.

AP College Basketball Top 25 – Jan. 23

RANK TEAM TREND POINTS 1 Purdue (19-1) ↑2 1,527 (39) 2 Alabama (17-2) ↑2 1,511 (23) 3 Houston (18-2) ↓2 1,333 4 Tennessee (16-3) ↑5 1,298 5 Kansas State (17-2) ↑8 1.254 6 Arizona (17-3) ↑5 1.195 7 Virginia (15-3) ↑3 1,160 8 UCLA (17-3) ↓3 1.155 9 Kansas (16-3) ↓7 1.117 10 Texas (16-3) ↓3 980 11 TCU (15-4) ↑3 875 12 Iowa State (14-4) – 817 13 Xavier (16-4) ↓5 807 14 Gonzaga (17-4) ↓8 784 15 Auburn (16-3) ↑1 699 16 Marquette (16-5) ↑4 600 17 Baylor (14-5) ↑4 497 18 Charleston (21-1) – 445 19 UConn (16-5) ↓4 372 20 Miami FL (15-4) ↓3 328 21 Florida Atlantic (19-1) ↑3 271 22 Saint Mary’s (18-4) – 254 23 Providence (15-5) ↓1 194 24 Clemson (16-4) ↓5 169 25 New Mexico (18-2) -↓5 156

Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1