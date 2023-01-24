Kentucky still unranked in new AP College Basketball Top 25
Kentucky Basketball will need to stack together two more wins to regain some love from AP Top 25 voters. This week, the Associated Press did not consider Kentucky one of its 25 best teams, but the Wildcats did earn mention among other teams that received votes, earning three points in that category.
Up top, Purdue is your new No. 1 team where the Boilermakers passed Houston and Kansas for the top spot. Houston and Kansas each lost games over the weekend.
Alabama is up to second behind the Boilermakers, two places ahead of Tennessee’s five-spot climb to fourth.
See it all below.
AP College Basketball Top 25 – Jan. 23
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|POINTS
|1
|Purdue (19-1)
|↑2
|1,527 (39)
|2
|Alabama (17-2)
|↑2
|1,511 (23)
|3
|Houston (18-2)
|↓2
|1,333
|4
|Tennessee (16-3)
|↑5
|1,298
|5
|Kansas State (17-2)
|↑8
|1.254
|6
|Arizona (17-3)
|↑5
|1.195
|7
|Virginia (15-3)
|↑3
|1,160
|8
|UCLA (17-3)
|↓3
|1.155
|9
|Kansas (16-3)
|↓7
|1.117
|10
|Texas (16-3)
|↓3
|980
|11
|TCU (15-4)
|↑3
|875
|12
|Iowa State (14-4)
|–
|817
|13
|Xavier (16-4)
|↓5
|807
|14
|Gonzaga (17-4)
|↓8
|784
|15
|Auburn (16-3)
|↑1
|699
|16
|Marquette (16-5)
|↑4
|600
|17
|Baylor (14-5)
|↑4
|497
|18
|Charleston (21-1)
|–
|445
|19
|UConn (16-5)
|↓4
|372
|20
|Miami FL (15-4)
|↓3
|328
|21
|Florida Atlantic (19-1)
|↑3
|271
|22
|Saint Mary’s (18-4)
|–
|254
|23
|Providence (15-5)
|↓1
|194
|24
|Clemson (16-4)
|↓5
|169
|25
|New Mexico (18-2)
|-↓5
|156
Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1