Kentucky still unranked in new AP College Basketball Top 25

Kentucky Basketball will need to stack together two more wins to regain some love from AP Top 25 voters. This week, the Associated Press did not consider Kentucky one of its 25 best teams, but the Wildcats did earn mention among other teams that received votes, earning three points in that category.

Up top, Purdue is your new No. 1 team where the Boilermakers passed Houston and Kansas for the top spot. Houston and Kansas each lost games over the weekend.

Alabama is up to second behind the Boilermakers, two places ahead of Tennessee’s five-spot climb to fourth.

See it all below.

AP College Basketball Top 25 – Jan. 23

RANK TEAM TREND POINTS
1 Purdue (19-1) ↑2 1,527 (39)
2 Alabama (17-2) ↑2 1,511 (23)
3 Houston (18-2) ↓2 1,333
4 Tennessee (16-3) ↑5 1,298
5 Kansas State (17-2) ↑8 1.254
6 Arizona (17-3) ↑5 1.195
7 Virginia (15-3) ↑3 1,160
8 UCLA (17-3) ↓3 1.155
9 Kansas (16-3) ↓7 1.117
10 Texas (16-3) ↓3 980
11 TCU (15-4) ↑3 875
12 Iowa State (14-4) 817
13 Xavier (16-4) ↓5 807
14 Gonzaga (17-4) ↓8 784
15 Auburn (16-3) ↑1 699
16 Marquette (16-5) ↑4 600
17 Baylor (14-5) ↑4 497
18 Charleston (21-1) 445
19 UConn (16-5) ↓4 372
20 Miami FL (15-4) ↓3 328
21 Florida Atlantic (19-1) ↑3 271
22 Saint Mary’s (18-4) 254
23 Providence (15-5) ↓1 194
24 Clemson (16-4) ↓5 169
25 New Mexico (18-2) -↓5 156

Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1

