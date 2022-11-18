Kentucky State Champion Jerone Morton From Winchester Inks with Men’s Basketball

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Jerone Morton, a 6-4 guard from nearby Winchester, Ky., and George Rogers Clark High School, has signed his NLI to join the Morehead State basketball program. Morton, the No. 2 ranked player in the entire state according to Prep Hoops and Rivals, is the third announced signee in a class ranked among the top-rated in program history.

Morton was a main Catalyst in GRC winning the Kentucky Sweet 16 title in 2021-22, and he was named Most Valuable Player.

“We always want to recruit the best players in our state, and with the commitment of Jerone we have certainly done that,” said head Coach Preston Spradlin . “Coming off leading his team to the state Championship where he was named the MVP, we are excited to see Jerone’s progression into his senior season. He is a Relentless competitor who has Supreme confidence when he steps on the court that is infectious with those on his team. Recruiting winners is a staple of Ours when evaluating players, and Jerone has already proven he is capable of leading a team to the top.”

Morton averaged 18.7 points per game in 2021-22 and had 14 in the state title game, helping GRC to its first state championship since 1951.

Morton plays for the Power Circle AAU program, coached by former Morehead State standout Maze Stallworth.