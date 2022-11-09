Kentucky silences narrative, freshmen turn heads

College basketball lifers were finding to watch anything and everything after a long seven months without hoops, but it’s painfully obvious the lack of buzzy season openers is a huge missed opportunity for the sport. November is one of the best sports months of the calendar because basketball and football intersect in a glorious way. But no top-25 tilts on Monday’s opening night absolutely stunk. Let’s all hope the public frustration with the schedule forces some big changes ahead of next season.

Instead of complaining, let’s talk ball. Even with a boatload of cupcakes, we still managed to get an interesting first impression of some lineups, game plans or shifts in philosophies that we can expect to see during the Marathon that is the college basketball grind.

Of course, it’s Game 1. Jumping to big conclusions should be avoided while coaches play a lot of guys and experiment with different lineup combinations. The injuries to huge stars like Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky), Fardaws Aimaq (Texas Tech), Graham Ike (Wyoming), Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas), Cam Whitmore (Villanova), Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II (Duke) absolutely complicate certain situations as well.

There was plenty to glean from the season-opening night of hoops, though.