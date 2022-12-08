Kentucky QB Will Levis declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will enter the 2023 NFL Draft, they announced Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know:

Levis helped Kentucky start the 2022 season 4-0, but the Wildcats quickly dropped off. Levis’ top three games in passing yards came in that 4-0 stretch and he hasn’t passed more than 230 yards in a game since.

Levis has 19 touchdowns this season, with the majority thrown before SEC play, and has completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards.

He transferred to Kentucky from Penn State after the 2020 season.

Scouting report

One of the more complicated players in the 2023 draft class, Levis is the prototype in terms of his physical tools: size, mobility, arm strength. He is durable with a high pain tolerance and has the intelligence to handle an NFL playbook.

But the on-field results have been too inconsistent. How much upside does he offer? The answer to that question is all over the map. — Brugler

Did Levis make the right decision?

While it would have been helpful to have one more tape to evaluate, Levis skipping the Bowl game was expected. It has been a wildly inconsistent season for the Kentucky offense, with plenty of the blame falling on the shoulders of Rich Scangarello, who was fired after just one season as the offensive coordinator. But Levis was responsible for just nine touchdowns in seven SEC games in 2022. The Penn State transfer is the NFL Prototype with his size, arm strength, athletic tools and competitive mentality. He is built to hold up physically in the NFL and has made positive strides with his pocket movements and accuracy, but he needs to see things faster to be productive at the next level. While some teams are skeptical, others are optimistic about Levis’ tools and will likely be willing to invest a top-15 pick into the quarterback. — Brugler

