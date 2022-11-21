Kentucky offense guilty of basketball Malpractice

SPOKANE – Tom Izzo meant well when he cautioned Kentucky basketball fans to avoid jumping ship following his Spartans’ double-overtime win over UK in the Champions Classic on Nov. 15 in Indianapolis

But the Veteran Coach isn’t considering one harsh reality. Kentucky hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game in four years and losing in such bad fashion to Michigan State nearly extinguished early season hopes that Big Blue might finally make a bold bid for Championship banner No. 9.

Follow that with Sunday’s beatdown at the hands of Gonzaga, with many of the same issues presenting a clear and present danger, and Big Blue Nation’s anxiety has exploded like a Wildfire at the Mercy of the Santa Anita winds.

Yes, four years.

In 2019, March 29 to be exact, Kentucky picked up its 30th win against just six losses with an NCAA Sweet 16 win over Houston. Fans, however, were gutted two days later by an Elite Eight overtime loss to an Auburn team they had beaten 80-53 three weeks earlier.

The hangover proved brutal.

In 2020, postseason play was halted by a rush to judgment over something called COVID-19. The team was assembled in Nashville for SEC Tournament play when the plug was pulled.

In 2021, games were played in near empty Arenas because of the Pandemic lock down and that actually proved a good thing as Kentucky limped to just nine wins, its worst season in a century.

In 2022, UK had reloaded and appeared poised for a strong Final Four bid only to lose in the opening game to 15 seed Saint Peter’s. Salt to the wound was that UK beat eventual national Champion Kansas by 18 on its home court and routed runner-up North Carolina by 29 in Las Vegas.

So, Mr. Izzo, you will forgive Kentucky fans for being on edge. For you see, this was supposed to be the season that exorcized all of the recent Ghosts of Seasons Past. Getting a head start with a summer trip to the Bahamas, UK would surely fire from the gate. Instead, the Cats have now lost its two key non-conference tests, an ill-advised move for a program hoping to play its NCAA Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games at the Yum! Center in Louisville.

Worse yet has been the contrast. Michigan State and Gonzaga each played beautiful basketball. Surgical. Succinct. Kentucky committed malpractice.

Consider this. When Tshiebwe fouled out ahead of the second overtime, Michigan State attacked the paint at will. Kentucky, despite no Oscar, continued to force the ball into the paint as if Jacob Toppin or Lance Ware could save the day. Dribble, dribble, dribble. Pass inside. No shot, incredibly. Pass back out. Dribble. Dribble. Dribble. Shot clock winding down, forced low-percentage shot. Rinse and repeat.

But instead of learning from the loss, Kentucky took a major step backwards at the raucous Spokane Arena on Sunday, which saw its largest crowd ever, regardless of the event, at 12,333.

Listen to John Calipari.

“I’ll just be honest with you,” the Coach said. “The first play of the game, prior to the game, I did it in the huddle. I did it before they walked on the court. The guy went the wrong way. Like, what just happened? Offensively in the first half it was so embarrassing that we couldn’t even run a play. Couldn’t run a play. Not one. And it wasn’t just Oscar. It was our guards, too.”

Players weighed in with disturbing commentary.

“Most of the time we don’t really run what Coach is asking us to do,” reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe said.

“If you want the honest answer … it’s a long season,” senior Jacob Toppin said. “I don’t want to speak for any guys, but in some moments, guys can’t step up.”

Cold, but true. Part of the issue for Kentucky is that the stages of Indianapolis and Spokane were simply too big a moment for several Kentucky players. Wide eyes, indecision and wildly errant shots were all tell-tale signs. Consider that Antonio Reeves came over from Illinois State while freshmen Chris Livingston and Ugonna Onyenso are taking a huge step up. Toppin is trying to assume a larger role and CJ Fredrick, many forget, went over a year without playing the game.

But what is most interesting now is Calipari’s explanation for why his team executes offense like the Keystone Kops, and how long before the fan base dubs it not an explanation, but an excuse.

“We haven’t practiced enough,” Calipari said. “Oscar’s practiced like twice. And we’re a different team without him and now we just got to figure it out. But we’re a ways away.”

That’s concerning when games are coming fast and Furious until March.

The possible solution, which will be met with eye rolls from fans, is for Calipari to revert to the offense he championed before arriving at Kentucky – the dribble drive. The coach’s critics, and they currently swarm like locusts, dub it street ball and that Calipari isn’t really coaching offense, he’s just “rolling out the ball and letting them play.”

“I had to change how we were playing offensively at halftime,” Calipari said Sunday. “I couldn’t get Oscar to run the plays right. You know why? They haven’t been practicing with us. So I said, ‘Go to the baseline. We’re going to play dribble drive around you.’ And that’s what we did the whole second half. I ran two plays.

“We have to demand the execution of what we’re trying to do,” Calipari added. “But to be honest, dribble drive may be the best way for us to play. Stand on that baseline, get open, we’ll try to throw it to you.”

That works with ultra-athletic guards who can beat their man off the dribble. John Wall. DeAaron Fox. Not so much Sahvir WheelerFredrick and Reeves.

Time will tell which way Calipari opts to go. But one thing is certainly while Rome is burning, the Hall of Fame Coach simply can’t get it wrong.