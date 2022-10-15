Kentucky now threatening Duke basketball atop 2023 class ranking

Outside of a potential late pickup of the three-star or four-star variety, the Duke basketball coaches appear finished with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They’ve reeled in five pledges, all five-star prospects sitting among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sufficient to boast the nation’s top-ranked class.

There’s no guarantee, though, that the Blue Devils will be No. 1 in the cycle when it’s all said and done.

If they do prevail, it will mark the second time in as many attempts that first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer has overseen such a haul. But on Friday, Kentucky jumped to No. 2 — now trailing Duke by only a fraction of a point — with a commitment from 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star holding a No. 6 composite ranking.

