Kentucky now threatening Duke basketball atop 2023 class ranking

Outside of a potential late pickup of the three-star or four-star variety, the Duke basketball coaches appear finished with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They’ve reeled in five pledges, all five-star prospects sitting among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sufficient to boast the nation’s top-ranked class.

There’s no guarantee, though, that the Blue Devils will be No. 1 in the cycle when it’s all said and done.

If they do prevail, it will mark the second time in as many attempts that first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer has overseen such a haul. But on Friday, Kentucky jumped to No. 2 — now trailing Duke by only a fraction of a point — with a commitment from 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star holding a No. 6 composite ranking.

While the Wildcats have only four pledges, consisting of three five-stars and a four-star, all but one rank inside the top 10: Bradshaw, Justin Edwards at No. 2, and Robert Dillingham at No. 9. Only two future Duke basketball weapons are in the top 10: Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 5 and Sean Stewart at No. 8.

So although Scheyer and his crew enjoy one more Prize in total and two more five-stars than the program’s modern-day top recruiting rival, Kentucky head Coach John Calipari and his assistants have a bit more strength near the top of the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that the Wildcats are the Crystal Ball favorites to snag the No. 1 player in the class, DJ Wagner. Since all but a handful of the top 50 prospects have announced their decisions, Kentucky’s addition of Wagner would likely secure top-class status.

In 12 of the past 14 recruiting cycles, Kentucky or Duke has ended up in the top spot (seven times by the Wildcats and five by the Blue Devils).

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.