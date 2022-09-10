Kentucky Men’s Soccer Faces First Road Test at Tulsa – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 5 Kentucky men’s soccer (4-0-0) team will travel to Tulsa, Okla., for its first road test of the 2022 campaign Sunday evening. The Wildcats will face the No. 20 Golden Hurricanes (3-0-0) at the Hurricane Soccer & Track Stadium for an 8:00 pm ET matchup.

With home victories over the University of Illinois Chicago, Seattle University, Belmont and Louisville at the Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, the Cats will be facing the first test away this season, and it comes against a team ranked inside the top- 20.

Throughout UK’s successful home stint to open the season, the program has recorded six different goal scorers, three shutouts, and 69 shots with 30 on goal in four matches.

Historically, Kentucky holds a 7-6-2 all-time series lead against Tulsa with the last contest between the programs taking place in Lexington in 2019 as Kentucky came out on top with a 2-0 win over the Golden Hurricanes.

The Wildcats will return to The Bell next Friday for its first Sun Belt Conference Matchup against Marshall University.

Live stats will be available for the Kentucky vs. Tulsa match by clicking here. Fans can also stream the match on ESPN+.

