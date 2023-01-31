Kentucky looks to continue basketball dominance over Ole Miss

Kentucky is the most dominant basketball program in the Southeastern Conference. There is no disputing that. The Wildcats own 49 regular season conference crowns and 31 tournament titles. This program is SEC basketball.

Due to this dominance, many series have leaned heavily towards the Big Blue. For Ole Miss basketball, the series with Kentucky has been a huge struggle for the Rebels.

Kentucky will head into The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss on Tuesday night with a dominant 109-14 series lead. The Wildcats have a dominant winning percentage (.886) against a team they have been playing since 1925. Under John Calipari, that dominance has continued.

The Cats are 13-2 against the Rebels since 2010 with both losses coming in Oxford by single digits. Ole Miss only owns four victories in this series since the millennium. It’s fair to say that Kentucky owns Ole Miss on the hardwood.

Entering this year’s matchup, Kentucky again has the on-paper advantage. The Wildcats are a betting favorite and Ole Miss could be without its top player. In year five under Kermit Davis, the Rebels are 9-12 (1-7) and enter Tuesday night having lost three straight games by double-digits. Kentucky needs to handle its business in Oxford.

After a big game that ended in a home loss to top-10 Kansas on Saturday night, Kentucky must show some resolve heading on the road. History tells us that the Wildcats have a very, very good chance to get back in the win column on Tuesday night.