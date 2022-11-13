Kentucky leads Draftables list with 6 potential NBA prospects

We began this year’s NBA Draft coverage by ascertaining exactly how things work behind the scenes.

We spoke to representatives from ten of the most successful front offices in the NBA and they all dished, anonymously, on their process.

None put prospects in order or ranked them before January 1st, at the earliest, but they all began to organize prospects by category in the fall.

The most common categories were potential Lottery picks, potential first round picks, potential second round picks, players who might be invited to the G League Elite Camp or Portsmouth Invitational, and finally, prospects who may have NBA potential down the road but are not ready this year.

We structured our preseason coverage as a reflection of that, identifying and sorting prospects across all six high-major conferences and then throughout all the non-power conferences.

In total, we identified 190 prospects in college basketball that NBA Scouts might be interested in. 17 potential Lottery candidates, 35 more who could be considered for the first round (for a total of 52), 55 additional prospects who could be considered in the second round (107 total), 24 names for the PIT or G League Elite Camp, and 59 prospects for future years.

This list of “draftables” will provide a cumulative list of NBA prospects, by team, throughout the course of the season and will continue to evolve as new players emerge and others show they need more time.

Of course, there are only 59 picks in this year’s draft and the current list of 190 prospects does not include players outside of college basketball, so being on this list only means these players are on the NBA radar.

Kentucky is one of just four programs in college basketball that have six different prospects on their roster to crack the draftables list.

Cason Wallace6-3, FR, G – Potential Lottery Candidate

Wallace is not the prototypical one-and-done guard. He’s certainly not the prototypical one-and-done Kentucky guard. He’s probably not going to wow anyone with elegant offense and unmatched athleticism. They might not put up gaudy individual stats. But, what he will do, is earn minutes right away at Kentucky and impact winning. He’s strong, tough, loaded with intangibles, and has a no-nonsense approach on both ends of the floor. Can set the tone defensively and lead by example with his overall approach. Can he evolve into a full time point guard? Does he shoot the ball well enough to play off the ball at the next level? How much wiggle or creativity does he have as a playmaker? Those are some of the questions Scouts will be looking to answer this year.

Daimion Collins6-8, SO, F/C – Potential 1st Round Candidate

Collins is an Absolute elite vertical athlete who plays up at the top of the box like few others in college basketball and has a Massive 7-3 wingspan to match. He’s a highlight reel finisher and lob threat who also possesses a defensive shot-blocking threat. While being paired in the frontcourt with Tshiebwe doesn’t necessarily allow him the spacing to do what he does best, it does give him an opportunity to show he could play the four at the NBA level. That means better utilizing his mobility and increasing his awareness and discipline on the defensive end. It also means expanding his game away from the basket offensively, while also filling out his frame.

Chris Livingston6-6, FR, W – Potential 1st Round Candidate

He’s a big wing with positional size and strength alike. He can get downhill in the open floor, has good lift at the rim, and a serviceable shooting stroke that continued to improve throughout his high school years. If the shot translates to the college level and he’s able to utilize his physical tools to prove himself on the defensive end, then his best attributes should all be translatable. He still needs to improve his overall ball-skills, ensure the motor stays consistent, and learn to impact winning on a consistent basis, but he has the tools to be one-and-done if everything falls the right way for him.

Oscar Tshiebwe6-8, SR, C – Potential 1st Round Candidate

He may be the most dominant big man in college basketball again this year…and still might not be a first-round pick. But this category is for potential first-round picks, and it isn’t impossible that Tshiebwe plays his way in. He’s an undersized center who compensates with massive length, power, athleticism, and a Supreme motor. He’s an elite rebounder on both ends and a solid finisher but limited away from the basket on both ends of the floor. He doesn’t need to be a Perimeter scorer or multi-positional defender, but he does need to be able to run offense away from the basket and be able to guard ball-screens in different ways.

Jacob Toppin6-8, SR, F – Potential 2nd Round Candidate

The Younger brother of New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin, Jacob was a similar late-bloomer who needed a post-graduate year after high school before being recruited up to the Atlantic 10 level. He made a huge physical jump as a freshman at Rhode Island and Kentucky took him on the upside following the year. Two years later, he may be ready to assert himself. He’s a big-time athlete with a 45-inch vertical and a plus-three wingspan to match. We’re starting him in the second round right now, but if Scouts come away from the season believing in his shooting and defense, he could rise.

Sahvir Wheeler5-8, SR, G – Potential Portsmouth Invitational Candidate

He’s going to play a key role for a Kentucky team that is expected to be among the national contenders this year and that alone is going to earn him some post-season opportunities, but his lack of size, low shooting percentages, and high turnover rates are not a great recipe for his chances of hearing his name called in June.