Kentucky High School Girls Basketball Media Poll: Sacred Heart No. 1

The Sacred Heart Academy girls basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in the Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll.

The Valkyries (17-3) received 14 of the 16 first-place votes. Manual (18-1) is No. 2 and is followed by Cooper (15-2), McCracken County (21-2) and Mercy (15-7) in the top five. Cooper and McCracken County both received one first-place vote.

Anderson County (18-3) dropped out of the top 10 following losses last week to Franklin County and Lawrence County. Christian Academy (14-4), the Kentucky 2A Championships winner, jumped in at No. 9.

The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists ― one from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions. The poll will be released every Tuesday morning throughout the regular season.

Along with the statewide top 10, Voters will provide top-five rankings for their respective regions.

Here are the rankings:

Girls statewide poll

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Sacred Heart (14) 17-3 155 1st

2. Manual 18-1 141 2

3. Cooper (1) 15-2 120 3

4. McCracken County (1) 21-2 112 5

5. Mercy 15-7 91 6

6. Henderson County 14-3 53 8

7. George Rogers Clark 13-6 52 4

8. Ryle 16-6 44 7

9. Christian Academy 14-4 25 NO

10. Bowling Green 13-8 13 10

Others receiving votes: Covington Holy Cross 12, Pikeville 12, Anderson County 11, Graves County 10, Pulaski County 10, Franklin County 5, Danville 4, Dixie Heights 3, Bethlehem 2, Owensboro Catholic 2, Assumption 1, Lawrence County 1, North Laurel 1.

First Region

Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun

1. McCracken County

2. Graves County

3. Carlisle County

4. Christian Fellowship

5. Paducah Tilghman

Second Region

Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM

1. Henderson County

2. Hopkins County Centra

3. Crittenden County

4. Union County

5. Madisonville-North Hopkins

Third Region

Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

1. Meade County

2. Owensboro Catholic

3. Breckinridge County

4. Owensboro

5. Edmonson County

Fourth Region

Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News

1. Bowling Green

2. Barren County

3. Franklin-Simpson

4. Monroe County

5. Metcalfe County

Fifth Region

By Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County News Herald

1. Bethlehem

2.Taylor County

3. Nelson County

4. North Hardin

5. John Hardin

Sixth Region

JL Kirven, The Courier Journal

1. Mercy

2. Bullitt East

3. Whitefield Academy

4. North Bullitt

5. Bullitt Central

Seventh Region

Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal

1. Sacred Heart

2. Manual

3. Central

4. Christian Academy

5. Assumption

Eighth Region

Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era

1. Anderson County

2. Spencer County

3. Grant County

4. Owen County

5. South Oldham

Ninth Region

James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer

1. Cooper

2. Ryle

3. Dixie Heights

4. Covington Holy Cross

5. Conner

10th Region

Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Montgomery County

3. Paris

4. Scott

5. Bishop Brossart

11th Region

Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader

1. Frederick Douglass

2. Franklin County

3. Madison Central

4. Berea

5. Great Crossing

12th Region

Mike Marsee, Danville Freelancer

1. Danville

2. Danville Christian

3. Southwestern

4. Rockcastle County

5. Pulaski County

13th Region

Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com

1. Corbin

2. North Laurel

3. Knox Central

4. Bell County

5. South Laurel

14th Region

John Lowe, WYMT-TV

1. Perry County Central

2. Leslie County

3. Knott County Central

4. Owsley County

5. Hazard

15th Region

Randy White, Appalachian News-Express

1. Pikeville

2. Lawrence County

3. Johnson Central

4. Martin County

5. Paintsville

16th Region

Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent

1. Boyd County

2. Russell

3. Rowan County

4. Ashland Blazer

5. Lewis County

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; [email protected]; Twitter: @kyhighs.