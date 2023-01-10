Kentucky High School Basketball Media Rankings: Top 10 boys teams

The Warren Central High School boys basketball team ― Winner of last month’s King of the Bluegrass Holiday Classic at Fairdale ― is ranked No. 1 in the Inaugural Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll.

The Dragons are 14-1 and have won five in a row since suffering their only defeat ― 60-43 to Madison Central on Dec. 27.

Warren Central's Omari Glover gets the bucket against Great Crossing's Malachi Moreno. December 20

Warren Central received 10 of the 16 first-place votes. Well. 2 Covington Catholic (12-1) received five first-place votes. Well. 10 McCracken County (14-0) ― the only undefeated team in the state ― received the other first-place vote.

The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists ― one from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions. The poll will be released every Tuesday morning throughout the regular season.

