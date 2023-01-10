Kentucky High School Basketball Media Rankings: Top 10 boys teams

The Warren Central High School boys basketball team ― Winner of last month’s King of the Bluegrass Holiday Classic at Fairdale ― is ranked No. 1 in the Inaugural Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll.

The Dragons are 14-1 and have won five in a row since suffering their only defeat ― 60-43 to Madison Central on Dec. 27.

Warren Central received 10 of the 16 first-place votes. Well. 2 Covington Catholic (12-1) received five first-place votes. Well. 10 McCracken County (14-0) ― the only undefeated team in the state ― received the other first-place vote.

The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists ― one from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions. The poll will be released every Tuesday morning throughout the regular season.

Along with the statewide top 10, Voters will provide top-five rankings for their respective regions.

Here are the rankings:

Boys statewide poll

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts

1. Warren Central (10) 14-1,152

2. Covington Catholic (5) 12-1,137

3. Lexington Catholic 15-1,125

4. Great Crossing 14-3 85

5. George Rogers Clark 10-4 70

6. Western 12-3 62

7. Ballard 11-2 56

8. Lyon County 14-4 52

9. North Oldham 13-5 48

10. McCracken County (1) 14-0 33

Others receiving votes: Collins 19, Mason County 13, Trinity 9, Harlan 5, Bowling Green 4, Owensboro Catholic 4, North Laurel 3, Pulaski County 2, Frederick Douglass 1.

First Region

Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun

1. McCracken County

2. Calloway County

3. Marshall County

4. Mayfield

5. Paducah Tilghman

Second Region

Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM

1. Lyon County

2. Christian County

3. Madisonville-North Hopkins

4. University Heights

5. Henderson County

Third Region

Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

1. Owensboro Catholic

2. Owensboro

3. Ohio County

4. McLean County

5. Whitesville Trinity

Fourth Region

Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News

1. Warren Central

2. Bowling Green

3. South Warren

4. Franklin-Simpson

5. Warren East

Fifth Region

By Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County News Herald

1. Taylor County

2. LaRue County

3. North Hardin

4. Elizabethtown

5. Central Hardin

Sixth Region

JL Kirven, The Courier Journal

1. Western

2. Evangel Christian

3. DeSales

4. Pleasure Ridge Park

5. Butler

Seventh Region

Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal

1. Ballard

2. Trinity

3. Manual

4. St. Xavier

5. Chess

Eighth Region

Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era

1. North Oldham

2. Collins

3. Grant County

4. Simon Kenton

5. Spencer County

Ninth Region

James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer

1. Covington Catholic

2. Conner

3. Covington Holy Cross

4. Newport

5. Highlands

10th Region

Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Mason County

3. Campbell County

4. Harrison County

5. Bracken County

11th Region

Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader

1. Lexington Catholic

2. Great Crossing

3. Frederick Douglass

4. Lexington Christian

5. Madison Central

12th Region

Mike Marsee, Danville Freelancer

1. Lincoln County

2. Pulaski County

3. Wayne County

4. Danville Christian

5. Danville

13th Region

Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com

1. Harlan

2. North Laurel

3. Harlan County

4. South Laurel

5. Corbin

14th Region

John Lowe, WYMT-TV

1. Hazard

2. Perry County Central

3. Breathitt County

4. Letcher County Central

5. Estill County

15th Region

Randy White, Appalachian News-Express

1. Pikeville

2. Betsy Layne

3. Martin County

4. Shelby Valley

5. Pike County Central

16th Region

Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent

1. Ashland Blazer

2. Boyd County

3. Russell

4. Morgan County

5. Bath County

