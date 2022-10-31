Kentucky ‘got beat by a better football team’ in Tennessee

Kentucky football and Coach Mark Stoops wilted on the road against Tennessee Saturday, losing 44-6 on the road to its SEC East rival. The Wildcats fell to 5-3 on the year and 2-3 in SEC play as they have lost three out of their last four games.

Kentucky’s offense sputtered after a promising touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter. It managed just five yards in the second half until the last drive of the game, when Tennessee emptied the bench on defense. Quarterback Will Levis played arguably his worst game in a Kentucky uniform, throwing for just 98 yards with three interceptions.

“We got beat by a better football team,” Stoops said. “They beat us in virtually every area. Out-coached us, out-played us. Very good football team. You’ve got to come in here and play as good as you can in every area to expect to compete with a team that’s top three in the country and we didn’t do that tonight. I felt like there were moments early where you gotta capitalize. You got to convert.”

Here is everything Stoops had to say following Kentucky’s loss to Tennessee.