Kentucky football’s Jalen Geiger leaves game vs. Florida with injury

Kentucky football defensive back Jalen Geiger left Saturday’s game at Florida after suffering an injury during the second quarter.

Geiger, a junior, had to be carted off the field after taking a hit from Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter, who was blocking for teammate Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman.

Shorter was flagged for an illegal blindside block, a personal foul, on the play.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button