Kentucky football to play Iowa in Music City Bowl

The Kentucky football team will return to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl for the sixth time and face Iowa, which will play in the game for the first time.

The 25th annual Bowl will be played on New Year’s Eve (11 am, ABC) at Nissan Stadium.

Kentucky (7-5), the SEC representative in the bowl, is playing in its seventh consecutive Bowl game. The Wildcats bounced back after losing to Vanderbilt (24-21) and Georgia (16-6) to beat Louisville (26-13) in the final game of the regular season.

Iowa (7-5), the Big Ten representative, won four of its last five games.

The game will be a rematch of the 2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl, which Kentucky won 20-17.

“It’s a match-up for us in Nashville that is pretty exciting,” Music City Bowl President Scott Ramsey said. “You’ve got two very loyal fan bases very accessible to our city with a Saturday, Dec. 31 game. From Iowa’s standpoint, it’s the first time we’ve ever hosted them. And in our 25th anniversary the chance to host Kentucky and while it’s their sixth time here, it’s only their second time in the last 13 years they’ve been in our game.”

