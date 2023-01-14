Kentucky Football Signs Stellar Running Back Jamarion Wilcox – UK Athletics

“We are very excited to sign Jamarion,” Stoops said. “He has the speed, strength and acceleration to make a big impact in this league. He’s a home-run back.”

More on Wilcox:

Considered a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 9 running back nationally and No. 8 player in Georgia by Rivals.com … Moved to Georgia from Ohio as a sophomore in 2020 … Coached by Jason Nash and Sumo Robinson at South Paulding High School … Earned Region 5-6A Offensive Player of the Year honors … Led the Spartans to an 8-4 overall record and a second-round appearance in the 6A State Playoffs … Named RB Most Valuable Player of the Under Armor All-America Camp in Atlanta in February of 2022 … Had 202 Rushes for 1,542 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior … Also had 14 catches for 235 yards and two scores … Named Georgia Elite Classic MVP as a sophomore … Also played outside linebacker and strong safety for the Spartans … An all-around athlete who also wrestles … Qualified for Georgia’s 6A tournament as a sophomore in the 182-pound weight class … Chose Kentucky over Auburn, Clemson and Ohio State.