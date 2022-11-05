Kentucky Football: Season on the Brink and more Headlines

Happy Saturday, Big Blue Nation.

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off of a humbling loss at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. They looked completely outmatched against their long time rivals. The game ended with a beat up and broken Kentucky football team headed back to Lexington with few answers but plenty of questions.

The Cats opened up as a favorite but as the week went on, that line flipped in favor of the Tigers. Mark Stoops and the staff have been tight lipped this week and most of BBN has already switched to basketball. I’m not sure what to expect from this team today. A loss wouldn’t surprise me. A win wouldn’t surprise me. The only thing that would surprise me is if they get completely blown out.

If the Cats can pull off a win and steady things then an 8-4 season is still there for the taking. Georgia is the only game left on the schedule that is a sure loss.

It’s important that the Cats don’t let things spiral out of control. A win is a must.

I won’t be on the show today as my oldest son is playing in the Louisville Catholic League’s Toy Bowl game today but my co host Jason Ence will have the postgame show.