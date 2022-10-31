Kentucky football ranking in AP poll after Week 9

Kentucky sat in the No. 19 spots in the AP College Football Poll coming into Week 9. That changed Sunday.

The Wildcats, losing a tough game to Tennessee 44-6, found themselves unranked in the AP poll. UK (5-3, 2-3 SEC) fell to the No. 24 spot in the USA TODAY coaches poll, from No. 17. UK did receive the second-most votes with 57, right behind Texas’ 58.

Kentucky is away Saturday to face Missouri at 12 pm

Who is ranked in the AP college football poll?

Georgia, 8-0 (-) Ohio State, 8-0 (-) Tennessee, 8-0 (6) Michigan, 8-0 (5) Clemson, 8-0 (4) Alabama, 7-1 (3) TCU, 8-0 (8) Oregon, 7-1 (12) USC, 7-1 (10) UCLA, 7-1 (12) Ole Miss, 8-1 (15) Utah, 6-2 (14) Kansas State, 6-2 (22) Illinois, 7-1 (17) LSU, 6-2 (18) Penn State, 6-2 (13) North Carolina, 7-1 (21) Oklahoma State, 6-2 (9) Tulane, 7-1 (23) Wake Forest, 6-2 (10) North Carolina State, 6-2 (24) Syracuse, 6-2 (16) Liberty, 7-1 (-) Oregon State, 6-2 (-) UCF, 6-2 (-)

Others receiving votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1

