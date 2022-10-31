Kentucky football ranking in AP poll after Week 9

Kentucky sat in the No. 19 spots in the AP College Football Poll coming into Week 9. That changed Sunday.

The Wildcats, losing a tough game to Tennessee 44-6, found themselves unranked in the AP poll. UK (5-3, 2-3 SEC) fell to the No. 24 spot in the USA TODAY coaches poll, from No. 17. UK did receive the second-most votes with 57, right behind Texas’ 58.

Kentucky is away Saturday to face Missouri at 12 pm

Who is ranked in the AP college football poll?

  1. Georgia, 8-0 (-)
  2. Ohio State, 8-0 (-)
  3. Tennessee, 8-0 (6)
  4. Michigan, 8-0 (5)
  5. Clemson, 8-0 (4)
  6. Alabama, 7-1 (3)
  7. TCU, 8-0 (8)
  8. Oregon, 7-1 (12)
  9. USC, 7-1 (10)
  10. UCLA, 7-1 (12)
  11. Ole Miss, 8-1 (15)
  12. Utah, 6-2 (14)
  13. Kansas State, 6-2 (22)
  14. Illinois, 7-1 (17)
  15. LSU, 6-2 (18)
  16. Penn State, 6-2 (13)
  17. North Carolina, 7-1 (21)
  18. Oklahoma State, 6-2 (9)
  19. Tulane, 7-1 (23)
  20. Wake Forest, 6-2 (10)
  21. North Carolina State, 6-2 (24)
  22. Syracuse, 6-2 (16)
  23. Liberty, 7-1 (-)
  24. Oregon State, 6-2 (-)
  25. UCF, 6-2 (-)

