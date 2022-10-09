Kentucky football ranking in AP poll after Week 6

Kentucky sat in the No. 13 spots last week. That changed Sunday afternoon.

The Wildcats, fresh off a 24-14 loss to South Carolina, fell nine places to 22nd in the AP poll — tied with Texas. UK (4-2, 1-2 SEC) also fell to the No. 22 spot in the USA TODAY coaches poll, from No. 13 last week.

Kentucky is home Saturday to face MS State at 7:30 pm

Who is ranked in the AP college football poll?

Georgia, 6-0 (2) Ohio State, 6-0 (3) Alabama, 6-0 (1) Clemson, 6-0 (5) Michigan, 6-0 (4) Tennessee, 5-0 (8) USC, 6-0 (6) Oklahoma State, 5-0 (7) Ole Miss, 6-0 (-) Penn State, 5-0 (-) UCLA, 6-0 (18) Oregon, 5-1 (-) TCU, 5-0 (17) Wake Forest, 5-1 (15) North Carolina State, 5-1 (14) Mississippi State, 5-1 (23) Kansas State, 5-1 (20) Syracuse, 5-0 (22) Kansas, 5-1 (-) Utah, 4-2 (11) Cincinnati, 5-1 (24) Texas, 4-2 (-) Kentucky, 4-2 (13) – Tied with Texas for No. 22 Illinois, 5-1 (-) James Madison, 5-0 (-)

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1