Kentucky football ranking in AP poll after Week 6

Kentucky sat in the No. 13 spots last week. That changed Sunday afternoon.

The Wildcats, fresh off a 24-14 loss to South Carolina, fell nine places to 22nd in the AP poll — tied with Texas. UK (4-2, 1-2 SEC) also fell to the No. 22 spot in the USA TODAY coaches poll, from No. 13 last week.

Kentucky is home Saturday to face MS State at 7:30 pm

Who is ranked in the AP college football poll?

  1. Georgia, 6-0 (2)
  2. Ohio State, 6-0 (3)
  3. Alabama, 6-0 (1)
  4. Clemson, 6-0 (5)
  5. Michigan, 6-0 (4)
  6. Tennessee, 5-0 (8)
  7. USC, 6-0 (6)
  8. Oklahoma State, 5-0 (7)
  9. Ole Miss, 6-0 (-)
  10. Penn State, 5-0 (-)
  11. UCLA, 6-0 (18)
  12. Oregon, 5-1 (-)
  13. TCU, 5-0 (17)
  14. Wake Forest, 5-1 (15)
  15. North Carolina State, 5-1 (14)
  16. Mississippi State, 5-1 (23)
  17. Kansas State, 5-1 (20)
  18. Syracuse, 5-0 (22)
  19. Kansas, 5-1 (-)
  20. Utah, 4-2 (11)
  21. Cincinnati, 5-1 (24)
  22. Texas, 4-2 (-)
  23. Kentucky, 4-2 (13) – Tied with Texas for No. 22
  24. Illinois, 5-1 (-)
  25. James Madison, 5-0 (-)

