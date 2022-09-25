Kentucky football ranking in AP poll after Week 4

Kentucky sat in the No. 8 spots last week. That changed Sunday afternoon.

The Wildcats, fresh off a 31-23 win over Northern Illinois, moved up one spot to seventh in the AP poll. The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) also moved up to the No. 8 spot in the USA TODAY coaches poll, from No. 9 last week.

Who is ranked in the AP college football poll?

Georgia, 4-0 (-) Alabama, 4-0 (-) Ohio State, 4-0 (-) Michigan, 4-0 (-) Clemson, 4-0 (-) USC, 4-0 (7) Kentucky, 4-0 (8) Tennessee, 4-0 (11) Oklahoma State, 3-0 (-) North Carolina State, 4-0 (12) Penn State, 4-0 (14) Utah, 3-1 (13) Oregon, 3-1 (15) Ole Miss, 4-0 (16) Washington, 4-0 (18) Baylor, 3-1 (17) Texas A&M, 3-1 (23) Oklahoma, 3-1 (6) BYU, 3-1 (-) Arkansas, 3-1 (10) Minnesota, 4-0 (-) Wake Forest, 3-1 (21) Florida State, 4-0 (-) Pitt, 3-1 (23) Kansas State, 3-1 (-)

UK Wildcats:Kentucky football’s win over NIU shows how crucial star RB Chris Rodriguez’s return is

Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

