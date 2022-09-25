Kentucky football ranking in AP poll after Week 4
Kentucky sat in the No. 8 spots last week. That changed Sunday afternoon.
The Wildcats, fresh off a 31-23 win over Northern Illinois, moved up one spot to seventh in the AP poll. The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) also moved up to the No. 8 spot in the USA TODAY coaches poll, from No. 9 last week.
Kentucky is home Saturday to face Northern (IL) at 7 pm
Who is ranked in the AP college football poll?
- Georgia, 4-0 (-)
- Alabama, 4-0 (-)
- Ohio State, 4-0 (-)
- Michigan, 4-0 (-)
- Clemson, 4-0 (-)
- USC, 4-0 (7)
- Kentucky, 4-0 (8)
- Tennessee, 4-0 (11)
- Oklahoma State, 3-0 (-)
- North Carolina State, 4-0 (12)
- Penn State, 4-0 (14)
- Utah, 3-1 (13)
- Oregon, 3-1 (15)
- Ole Miss, 4-0 (16)
- Washington, 4-0 (18)
- Baylor, 3-1 (17)
- Texas A&M, 3-1 (23)
- Oklahoma, 3-1 (6)
- BYU, 3-1 (-)
- Arkansas, 3-1 (10)
- Minnesota, 4-0 (-)
- Wake Forest, 3-1 (21)
- Florida State, 4-0 (-)
- Pitt, 3-1 (23)
- Kansas State, 3-1 (-)
UK Wildcats:Kentucky football’s win over NIU shows how crucial star RB Chris Rodriguez’s return is
Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1
