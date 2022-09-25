Kentucky football ranking in AP poll after Week 4

Kentucky sat in the No. 8 spots last week. That changed Sunday afternoon.

The Wildcats, fresh off a 31-23 win over Northern Illinois, moved up one spot to seventh in the AP poll. The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) also moved up to the No. 8 spot in the USA TODAY coaches poll, from No. 9 last week.

Kentucky is home Saturday to face Northern (IL) at 7 pm

Who is ranked in the AP college football poll?

  1. Georgia, 4-0 (-)
  2. Alabama, 4-0 (-)
  3. Ohio State, 4-0 (-)
  4. Michigan, 4-0 (-)
  5. Clemson, 4-0 (-)
  6. USC, 4-0 (7)
  7. Kentucky, 4-0 (8)
  8. Tennessee, 4-0 (11)
  9. Oklahoma State, 3-0 (-)
  10. North Carolina State, 4-0 (12)
  11. Penn State, 4-0 (14)
  12. Utah, 3-1 (13)
  13. Oregon, 3-1 (15)
  14. Ole Miss, 4-0 (16)
  15. Washington, 4-0 (18)
  16. Baylor, 3-1 (17)
  17. Texas A&M, 3-1 (23)
  18. Oklahoma, 3-1 (6)
  19. BYU, 3-1 (-)
  20. Arkansas, 3-1 (10)
  21. Minnesota, 4-0 (-)
  22. Wake Forest, 3-1 (21)
  23. Florida State, 4-0 (-)
  24. Pitt, 3-1 (23)
  25. Kansas State, 3-1 (-)

