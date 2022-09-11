Kentucky football ranking in AP poll after Week 2

Kentucky football started the season in a historic position, ranked in the Associated Press preseason poll for the first time since 1978.

The Wildcats spent the ensuing weeks, including after a 37-13 Week 1 win over Miami (Ohio) at No. 20. That changed Sunday afternoon.

UK, fresh off a 26-16 win over previously 12th-ranked Florida, jumped to ninth in the AP poll. The Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 SEC) also moved up to the No. 10 spot in the USA TODAY coaches poll, from No. 20 last week. This is the first time the UK has been inside the Top 10 since 2007.

