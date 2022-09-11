Kentucky football ranking in AP poll after Week 2

Kentucky football started the season in a historic position, ranked in the Associated Press preseason poll for the first time since 1978.

The Wildcats spent the ensuing weeks, including after a 37-13 Week 1 win over Miami (Ohio) at No. 20. That changed Sunday afternoon.

UK, fresh off a 26-16 win over previously 12th-ranked Florida, jumped to ninth in the AP poll. The Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 SEC) also moved up to the No. 10 spot in the USA TODAY coaches poll, from No. 20 last week. This is the first time the UK has been inside the Top 10 since 2007.

Kentucky is back home Saturday to face Youngstown State at 12 pm

Who is ranked in the AP college football poll?

Georgia, 2-0 (previous: 2) Alabama, 2-0 (1) Ohio State, 2-0 (-) Michigan, 2-0 (-) Clemson, 2-0 (-) Oklahoma, 2-0 (7) USC, 2-0 (10) Oklahoma State, 2-0 (11) Kentucky, 2-0 (20) Arkansas, 2-0 (16) Michigan State, 2-0 (14) BYU, 2-0 (21) Miami, 2-0 (15) Utah, 1-1 (13) Tennessee, 2-0 (24) North Carolina State, 2-0 (18) Baylor, 1-1 (9) Florida, 1-1 (12) Wake Forest, 2-0 (23) Ole Miss, 2-0 (22) Texas, 1-1 (unranked) Penn State, 2-0 (unranked) Pitt, 1-1 (17) Texas A&M, 1-1 (6) Oregon, 1-1 (unranked)

Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

