Kentucky football Offensive line needs improvement Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. — There were the breakdowns in pass protection. The four sacks allowed. The running game that never got going.

“A win is a win. We’re not gonna apologize for that,” Kentucky football center Eli Cox said. “But obviously, that’s not the standard we’re used to seeing with our Big Blue Wall. So we got to earn that title back.”

That last one was in part by design.

Still, there were issues on the Offensive line Saturday night in UK’s 37-13 win against Miami (Ohio), soft spots where the Wildcats are accustomed to bricks.

So 20th-ranked UK (1-0) celebrated its season-opening win at Kroger Field.

And then its o-line got down to the business of picking nits.

