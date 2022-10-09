Kentucky Football needs to re-establish its identity fast

Mark Stoops has arguably done the best coaching job of any power-five head coach over the course of the last decade.

He inherited a two-win roster, a lack of talent and football facilities in need of major upgrades when he was hired ahead of the 2013 season.

Flash forward to his 10th season, Stoops is the winningest Coach in program history, coming off six straight Bowl Appearances and four consecutive Bowl titles championships, with his program having a top-notch Joe Craft Football Training Facility to call home.

Year 10 was supposed to be the year the Cats finally knocked down one last final door: winning an SEC East title and earning a trip to Atlanta.

Now that dream is all but dead after Kentucky, who started the season 4-0 and was ranked No. 7 in the country, lost a Heartbreaker to Ole Miss and followed that up with a 24-14 home loss to a mediocre South Carolina team.

How is this happening? The program has seemingly lost its identity.

Stoops built his program on outstanding play in the trenches.

The Offensive line earned the name ‘The Big Blue Wall’ because, year in and year out, it is one of the best in America.

During Stoops’ tenure, Kentucky’s Offensive line has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is awarded to the best Offensive line in the country, multiple times.

The unit built by Stoops and late Offensive line Coach John Schlarman has produced multiple NFL draft picks, including two from its 10-win 2021 roster in Darian Kinnard and Luke Fortner.

This season, the Offensive line is among America’s worst.

The line has forced Will Levis to run for his life as he was sacked by 19 teams during the first five games of the season.

Saturday, with Levis out due to a foot injury, Kentucky’s Offensive line failed to protect the backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron who was sacked six times.

“Even on a mass defense, we got pressure,” Stoops said after the South Carolina game. “Which is inexcusable. “We got to do a better job.”

With 25 sacks allowed, Kentucky’s Offensive line has given up the third most sacks in the country. Only a 1-4 Colorado State team (26) and a 1-5 Akron team (28) have allowed more through six games.

In total, sacks have cost a Kentucky offense 177 yards, a major factor as to why the team is averaging just 17.3 points per game throughout its first three SEC games in which the Cats have a 1-2 record.

With bad Offensive line play, Kentucky’s run game has suffered.

While the return of All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguezwho missed the team’s first four games suspended, helped lead UK to its best rushing performance of the season against the Gamecocks, Kentucky still Ranks just 123rd in the country and dead last in the SEC averaging 92.5 yards per game on the ground while averaging a woeful 2.67 yards per carry.

With that, another staple of the Cats’ identity is falling: running the ball down opponents’ throats as it did with Rodriguez last year and with Boom Williams, JoJo Kemp, Benny Snell, AJ Rose, Lynn Bowden and so many others throughout Stoops’ tenure.

On the defensive line, Kentucky hasn’t been much better.

Through Stoops’ tenure, Kentucky has had several dominant edge rushers in Josh Allen, Josh Paschal, Bud Dupree, Za’Darius Smith and Jamar “Boogie” Watson.

The Cats have also had outstanding interior defensive line play, including 2021 NFL draft picks Quinton Bohanna and Phil Hoskins and 2022 NFL undrafted free agent signee and now Carolina Panthers starter Marquan McCall.

This year, Kentucky has failed to put much pressure on the quarterback.

In total UK has just eight sacks on the season, ranking tied for 110th in the nation.

As for its run defense, the Cats rank 52nd in the country, allowing 133.0 yards per game on the ground, but in SEC play, the numbers have been even worse.

The Gamecocks ran for 179 yards on the ground, Ole Miss ran for 186 yards and back in Week 2, Kentucky’s Lone SEC win, Florida ran for 136.

If Kentucky wants to save a season that looked set to bring in at least nine wins from becoming a six or seven-win campaign, it’s time to recreate the identity that has brought the program from a joke to a contender.