Kentucky football looks to grow at QB after Music City Bowl vs. Iowa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the better part of the past week, Destin Wade knew he’d be Kentucky’s starting quarterback in Saturday’s Music City Bowl. It wouldn’t just be his first-ever appearance in a college game; his debut would come to pass in his home state. A true freshman, Wade starred at Summit High School in Spring Hill, Tennessee — less than 40 miles from Nashville. Wade wasn’t even sure exactly how many friends and family members were in attendance Saturday. There simply were too many to count.

They didn’t see Wade at his best, though, as Iowa’s stingy defense frustrated the first-time starter all day long in a 21-0 defeat for the Wildcats.

Wade Barely surpassed the 50% completion mark, finishing 16 of 30 passing (53.3%) for 98 yards and no touchdowns. Well, no touchdowns to Kentucky pass-catchers, anyway. Iowa’s defense returned two of Wade’s tosses for scores — critical miscues in a game in which UK’s defense only gave up one touchdown.

