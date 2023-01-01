Kentucky football looks to grow at QB after Music City Bowl vs. Iowa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the better part of the past week, Destin Wade knew he’d be Kentucky’s starting quarterback in Saturday’s Music City Bowl. It wouldn’t just be his first-ever appearance in a college game; his debut would come to pass in his home state. A true freshman, Wade starred at Summit High School in Spring Hill, Tennessee — less than 40 miles from Nashville. Wade wasn’t even sure exactly how many friends and family members were in attendance Saturday. There simply were too many to count.

They didn’t see Wade at his best, though, as Iowa’s stingy defense frustrated the first-time starter all day long in a 21-0 defeat for the Wildcats.

Wade Barely surpassed the 50% completion mark, finishing 16 of 30 passing (53.3%) for 98 yards and no touchdowns. Well, no touchdowns to Kentucky pass-catchers, anyway. Iowa’s defense returned two of Wade’s tosses for scores — critical miscues in a game in which UK’s defense only gave up one touchdown.

Kentucky wanted to win the game — make no mistake about that, Coach Mark Stoops said afterwards. But it also was an opening, with NFL draft prospect Will Levis no longer leading the offense, to give Wade a look.

“I wanted to see the future and what it looks like,” Stoops said, “and give him an opportunity to just go out there and play ball — and play it within the confines of our offense, and our system, down a coordinator. “

While the final numbers were far from what Wade or Stoops wanted, there were bright spots at times, particularly early. Wade quickly started 2-for-2 and connected on four of his first five throws. After that, however, the Hawkeyes began to clamp down in the secondary (six pass breakups in addition to the two interceptions) and harass Wade in the backfield (Iowa tallied four sacks Saturday).

“They’re just one of those tough defenses that are true to their (system), run their base,” Wade said of Iowa, which entered the game No. 4 in the FBS in total defense and No. 6 in scoring defense. “They have a good secondary, and that linebacker, Jack Campbell. Their pressures made it too hard.”

There was also an inescapable fact surrounding Wade before, during and after the game: the sense that no matter how he played, it wouldn’t mean much in the grand scheme of Kentucky’s program heading into next season.

That’s because of Devin Leary.

Formerly a record-setting quarterback at North Carolina State, Leary will join UK as a transfer in 2023. He’s not enrolling at Kentucky with the intention of sitting on the bench. In a way, Wade was the stopgap between the Wildcats’ most recent transfer QB to come in and start immediately (Levis) and the next (Leary).

Despite that reality, and Saturday’s stats, Stoops vowed he saw positives from Wade’s performance..

Wade also said there were things he felt he did well — Escaping the pocket, ensuring his teammates lined up correctly and reading coverages. Chief among his self-criticism, though, was leadership. They said he didn’t feel he showed enough of it, which reflected in his decision-making.

“Destin was put in a tough situation today,” Stoops said. “So there will be a lot of armchair quarterbacks who sit back and want to criticize this guy. But I tell you right now, let them go back there and play against that defense and see how easy that is. It’s a tough row to hoe.”

Wade’s inaccuracy wasn’t limited to the pair of interceptions or the six tipped passes. They also had receiver Barion Brown open downfield multiple times. On each occasion, however, Wade overthrew his fellow freshman.

“More work probably has to be done — reps, just getting used to that feeling,” Wade said. “I haven’t thrown with him in a serious ballgame, so (I) just need to get adjusted to that speed.”

Next season, Wade and Leary will be part of a quarterback room that features two other players: third-year sophomore Deuce Hogan, who came in during Saturday’s fourth quarter and threw for 19 yards on 6-of-7 (85.7%) passing; and Kaiya Sheron, the redshirt freshman who started in place of an injured Levis in Kentucky’s home loss to South Carolina in October.

Leary will have a commanding edge over the other three in terms of experience, as he was the Wolfpack’s starter Midway through the 2019 season until going down with an injury in October this past season.

Stoops said the starting job won’t be handed to Leary, though.

“Destin knows … they’re going to go out there and compete every day,” Stoops said. “Nothing is given. Everything is going to be earned, and they have an opportunity to do that every day.”

Wade’s debut didn’t turn out the way he, Stoops or the Wildcats’ fan base hoped. But just like every other game, Stoops said blame, or credit, can’t be laid at the feet of one person.

Wade and Stoops said they plan to use Saturday’s adversity to push him to greater heights in the days, months and years to come.

“We talked about it all week: It’s not just on the quarterback or any one player,” Stoops said. “We needed to do some good things around him, and I think there were certain areas where we fell short. It’s not a time to point fingers. We all accept it, but we know we’re going to grow from this. And I know (Wade) will grow from this.”

