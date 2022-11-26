Kentucky Football: Defending the Governor’s Cup and more Headlines

Good morning BBN and I hope you all had the Happiest of Thanksgivings! Now that we have enjoyed our turkey and family comradery, it’s time to get into the crowd and rivalry. But the build up to this Governor’s Cup has been strange. The usual online back and forth tauntings have been subdued. It’s not nearly as venomous or contentious as it usually is prior to this game.

My theory is that both fan bases, UofL fans in particular, are so upset with the start to their basketball seasons that football has taken a backseat.

While that may be the case, football is front and center today. There’s a lot on the line for both teams today. Scott Satterfield has yet to beat Kentucky and his midseason turnaround has quieted his vocal detractors. But another loss to Kentucky will bring them back out of the woodwork and I have a feeling they’ll be more vocal than ever.

For Kentucky, it’s been a letdown of a season. The feeling is that the offense Wasted the best QB Talent the program has had since Andre Woodson. Mark Stoops just signed a mega-contract the week he lost to Vanderbilt. The season never went completely off the rails, the team always did juuuussst enough to steady things, but a loss to Louisville would make the season a disaster.

I think Kentucky’s defense will be the key factor while the offense does enough to win. It won’t be as lopsided as it’s been, but Kentucky has just enough to beat the Cards for at least another season.

Headlines

Previewing the Cats vs. Cards | Card Chronicle- Good numbers and info here from the other side of the rivalry,

Against the spread for the Governor’s Cup | WDRB- The folks at WDRB are heavy on the Cats.

Barion Brown says he is staying at UK | Vaught’s Views- The Talented young wide receiver will have plenty of coaches making pitches to him in the offseason. Mark Stoops has an important job to do by making sure he keeps his core young players.

Know your opponent: Louisville Cardinals | Cats Pause- Louisville looks to be without starting QB Malik Cunningham but a lot could change by game time.

Cats Sweep South Carolina | UK Athletics- Azhani Tealer set the school record with 13 block assists. They play South Carolina again today at 1:00 PM and admission is free. A win clinches yet another SEC Championship for the Cats. There is a shuttle service available for trips to the volleyball game and then to the football game.

Week 16 Picks | CBS- The Cats and the Cards didn’t make the experts pick section but there is plenty of action to get to today if you are into that.

Guide to all of today’s college football action | ESPN- It’s the last day of the college football regular season and it’s absolutely stacked from start to finish.

Roundtable predictions for the Governor’s Cup | Cats Illustrated- Justin Rowland and the guys are looking for a close win today. It feels like everybody is picking it this way so that means something crazy is going to happen.

