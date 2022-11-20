Kentucky Football Coach Mark Stoops Gets Contract Extension, Raise

Kentucky has quietly rewarded football Coach Mark Stoops with a contract extension through the 2030 season, according to the school’s open records.

The new deal, which runs through June 2031, will increase Stoops’s annual salary by over $2 million annually, as he’s now set to make $8.6 million per season beginning in February 2023. He currently earns $6.35 per year under the contract extension he agreed to last November.

The extension will also raise Stoops’ buyout from $1.75 million to $4.5 million. The buyout amount will decrease by $500,000 for every year that the 55-year-old remains at Kentucky for the duration of his contract.

Interestingly, news of Stoops’s extension was not made public to the media, but records show that it was signed on Nov. 11, one day before Kentucky played Vanderbilt. The Wildcats then lost that game to the Commodores, 24–21, giving Vanderbilt its first SEC win in over three years. Kentucky lost to No. 1 Georgia, 16-6, on Saturday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button