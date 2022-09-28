Kentucky Football Bowl Projections – A Sea Of Blue

Through four games, the Kentucky Wildcats are off to a 4-0 (1-0 SEC) start and ranked No. 7 in the country.

However, the Wildcats are about to enter the toughest part of the schedule with seven straight conference games, including three top 15 matchups, with two of them on the road.

As Kentucky enters the make-or-break stretch of the season, Bowl projections have been updated with most slotting the Wildcats to go to either the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl) or the Citrus Bowl. However, there are two Outlets that still plan a trip to the Sugar Bowl.

Let’s take a look.

Erick Smith: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Wisconsin Badgers (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Brad Crawford: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Wisconsin Badgers (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Kyle Bonagura: Citrus Bowl vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ABC, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL)

Mark Schlabach: Citrus Bowl vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ABC, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL)

Bill Bender: Citrus Bowl vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ABC, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL)

Of course, with Kentucky’s toughest matchups still on the schedule, a lot could change. With that said, Mark Stoops and Co are perfect through a third of the season and have the opportunity to capitalize and make history.

What Bowl do you think Kentucky will ultimately play in?