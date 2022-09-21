Kentucky Football Announces 2023 Schedule – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Seven home games highlight the University of Kentucky’s football schedule in 2023, which was announced on Tuesday alongside each member of the Southeastern Conference on an SEC Network special. The Wildcats will begin the season with three straight home games at Kroger Field, which includes a visit from Eastern Kentucky.

The schedule, which is a combination of four nonconference games and eight conference games, features home appointments against Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee and, for the first time since 2015, Alabama.

The road trips include stops at Vanderbilt, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Louisville.

The Wildcats open conference play in week four, traveling to Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 23. They will then return home to defend its two-game winning streak against Florida on Sept. 30. The following week, Kentucky will travel to Georgia in Athens, Georgia, on Oct. 7, before returning to the Bluegrass to host Missouri on Oct. 14.

UK will enjoy a bye on Oct. 22, then play host to Tennessee on Oct. 28. Turning the page into November, Kentucky has a date at Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi, on Nov. 4, then will turn around and play host to Alabama on Nov. 11, its final home game of 2023. The Wildcats will conclude its regular season with back-to-back road games at South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, on Nov. 18, followed by its regular finale at Louisville on Nov. 25.

Current season ticket holders (those who have 2022 football season tickets) will receive a Renewal invoice in their My UK Account in February 2023.

For those who don’t currently have season tickets, UK Athletics is now accepting 2023 new season ticket deposits here.

Current season ticket holders who have 2022 football season tickets DO NOT need to place a deposit for 2023.

By placing a 2023 Kentucky football new season ticket depositfans will receive:

A time-stamped place in line from when they place a deposit to select their seat locations in Kroger Field prior to season tickets going on sale to the general public.

They also get access to the best seat locations before the online general public

on-sale.

One entry for each deposit placed, for a chance to win a pair of tickets for a 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball home game, including Saturday match-ups vs. Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee,

and Auburn.

The full cost of their deposit applied directly to the seat locations they select for the 2023 season.

Deposits are non-refundable. Fans will receive more informationabout the 2023 season, including ticket pricing, in early 2023.