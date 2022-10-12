Kentucky Festival of the Arts presents a wide spectrum of artists

Lodged as it is mid-October each year, the Kentuck Festival of the Arts often shares its weekends with the much-hyped Alabama vs. Tennessee game. From the gridiron, Crimson and orange dominate, but in Northport’s Kentuck Park this Saturday and Sunday, the Spectrum Ranges far wider, Deeper and weirder.

Hundreds of artists and demonstrators set up booths and spaces offering up their work in folk, outsider and contemporary arts and crafts, spanning media including fiber, clay, metal, glass, jewelry, in sculpture, two dimensions, usable art and more. At one remove story quilts, handmade paper, blown glass and hand-shaped wooden artifacts quietly reflect light and absorb sound; at another end, the hammering of Blacksmiths rings out.

Artists and artisans are judged in, or in some cases, grandfathered, because of a long association with the year-round Kentuck Art Center that was built from a 1971 downtown Northport heritage celebration. Prizes are awarded throughout the weekend, and works ranging from a few dollars up into the Visa-bending are up for sale, in what is, for many of the artists, one of their favorite and final shows of the season.

In the middle of the park, kids’ hands-on activities light up the imaginations of tomorrow’s artists. The usual festival food and drinks concessions wrap around the Brother Ben Stage, for music, and at the other end of the park, near the Kathryn Tucker Windham Stage, for spoken-word performances. The former was long ago named after artist BF “Ben” Perkins. The latter was last year named for storyteller, folklorist and Ghost lady Kathryn Tucker Windham, one of the festival’s earliest guests, and longest-running, until her death in 2011, at 93.

This year’s lineup for the Brother Ben Stage includes former Civil Wars singer-songwriter John Paul White, Huntsville’s rising Wanda Band, Virtuoso guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto, Americana artist Doc Dailey, alternative bluegrass band Rollin’ in the Hay, Sarah Lee Langford, Billy Allen and the Pollies, Alicja-Pop, and Florence band Speckled Bird.

The lineup for the Kathryn Tucker Windham Stage includes novelist Mark Childress (“Crazy in Alabama,” “One Mississippi,” “Georgia Bottoms”), Alabama’s poet laureate Ashley M. Jones, Whiting Award Winner Nana Nkweti (“Walking on Cowrie Shells” ), and longtime fiction writers Michael Martone and Marlin Barton.

The 51st annual Kentuck Festival of the Artists will be held 9 am-5 pm Saturday and 9 am-4 pm Sunday in Northport’s Kentuck Park. Tickets are $10 per day, or $15 for both days. For more, see www.kentuck.org.