Kentucky Festival of the Arts happening Oct 15-16

By: WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Zoe Blair

The 51St annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts will celebrate creativity and imagination this weekend, with work from over 270 artists from painters to broom makers, and everything in between.

There will be artist demonstrations, spoken word demonstrations, activities for children and live music, including performances from Grammy Award-winning artist John Paul White and Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley Jones.

As one of the biggest festivals in the Southeast, it draws 15,000 to 20,000 attendees from all over the nation to Northport.

“We had record-breaking crowds in 2021, and it was insane,” said Ashley Williams, marketing manager at the Kentucky Arts Center. “Some of our volunteers have been doing this for 30 or 40 years and they came up to me midday Saturday amazed that they had never seen that many people here before. It made us really proud and we’re hoping to build off of that momentum this year.”

The festival began as a part of Northport’s Centennial Celebration and evolved into the two-day event that has gained national attention. It has been Featured in Magazines such as Southern Living and Smithsonian Magazine.

The event will be at Kentuck Park in Northport and there will be limited parking on site and shuttles from downtown Northport.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the event. For pricing and more information click here.