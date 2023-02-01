Kentucky basketball’s Cason Wallace out vs Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Kentucky men’s basketball won’t have one of its key players available for Tuesday night’s game at Ole Miss.

Starting guard Cason Wallace was ruled out prior to tipoff at Ole Miss. And senior Sahvir Wheeler, inserted back into the lineup in Wallace’s place, provided another scare when he left Tuesday night’s game at Ole Miss with an injury of his own, but only briefly.

Wheeler went down at the 3:35 mark of the first half and UK led 29-25. He had to be helped off the floor but was able to walk to the locker room without assistance.

Kentucky and Ole Miss were tied 32-32 at halftime.

