Kentucky basketball vs. South Carolina State: Live updates, score

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team gets a quick reprieve between important matchups against Power 5 programs.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s South Carolina State is next up on the Wildcats’ schedule, the third game at Rupp Arena this season. Well. 4 UK (2-1) is trying to rebound from a thrilling double-overtime loss to Michigan State that saw reigning player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe return from a knee injury and dominate. It marks the fourth game on the road for the Bulldogs (0-3 after Monday’s loss to Duquesne); in fact, they have 11 straight road games to start the season.

Bookmark this page for the latest updates and for information about watching and listening to the game:

How to watch Kentucky basketball vs. SC State on TV, live stream

Game time: 7 pm ET, Thursday, Nov. 17

Location: Rupp Arena (23,000)

TV: SEC Network

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch and Fubo.tv/stream

Radio broadcast: Listen to 840 AM in Louisville/630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington

UK men’s basketball vs. South Carolina State: Live score updates

