Kentucky basketball vs. SC State: TV channel, stream, tipoff

Here is what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as the Kentucky men’s basketball team hosts South Carolina State on Thursday in Lexington.

The Wildcats look to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season: an 86-77 double-overtime loss to Michigan State in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs are 0-3, with all three losses coming on the road: at South Carolina (80-77), Tennessee State (80-61) and Duquesne (96-71).

And yes, that’s the same Duquesne Squad UK rumbled past, 77-52, last week.

When is the Kentucky basketball vs. South Carolina State game?

When: 7 pm ET, Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Rupp Arena (20,500)

3 takeaways:How Michigan State upset No. 4 Kentucky in double OT despite dominant Oscar Tshiebwe debut

