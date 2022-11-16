Kentucky basketball vs. SC State: TV channel, stream, tipoff

Here is what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as the Kentucky men’s basketball team hosts South Carolina State on Thursday in Lexington.

The Wildcats look to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season: an 86-77 double-overtime loss to Michigan State in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs are 0-3, with all three losses coming on the road: at South Carolina (80-77), Tennessee State (80-61) and Duquesne (96-71).

And yes, that’s the same Duquesne Squad UK rumbled past, 77-52, last week.

When is the Kentucky basketball vs. South Carolina State game?

When: 7 pm ET, Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Rupp Arena (20,500)

What channel is the Kentucky vs. South Carolina State basketball game?

The game will be televised live on the SEC Network. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Pat Bradley (analysis) will have the call.

Eligible subscribers can find the game on Spectrum 516, DISH Network Channel 404 (hopper)/408 and DirecTV Channel 611.

How to stream the Kentucky vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs basketball game?

You can watch the game through WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app, ESPN+ or fuboTV.

How to stream the Kentucky vs. South Carolina State basketball game for free?

You can stream ESPN on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial here, and you can get a free trial with fuboTV here.

How to listen to the UK vs. South Carolina State basketball game on the radio?

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

What is the series history for Kentucky vs. South Carolina State basketball?

The Wildcats hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

The only prior meeting between the two teams came in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 1998. UK won, 82-67, in Atlanta. The Wildcats went on to capture the national championship under first-year Coach Tubby Smith.

Who to follow on Twitter for the Kentucky basketball vs. South Carolina State game?

Follow UK football and basketball Reporter Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) for updates. You can also follow the teams’ official accounts @KentuckyMBB and @SCStateAthletic.

