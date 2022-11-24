Kentucky Basketball Thanksgiving: Eating every food item at Rupp Arena

Before Kentucky Hosted North Florida in a Thanksgiving Eve basketball game, and during part of the first half, KSR celebrated the holiday with a food tour throughout Rupp Arena. An idea I now regret, I made the business decision to try every food item in the building so you, a Kentucky Basketball fan, knows what’s on the menu for the next time you’re able to catch a game at Rupp.

So pull up a chair to the table and watch me sweat through $100 worth of food I hope I get reimbursed for. And Happy Thanksgiving from KSR.

Rupp Arena Thanksgiving

Hunt Brothers’ Hunk-A-Pizza – Is Hunt Brothers my first pick on pizza night? I can’t say that it is. But if I get hungry in Rupp Arena or near one of Hunt Brothers’ 2.5 billion locations in Kentucky convenient stores, it gets the job done every time. I’ve had more Pepperoni Hunk-A-Pizzas at Kentucky Basketball games than I care to admit.

City Barbecue Pulled Pork Nachos – I’ve been writing and talking about City Barbecue’s Pulled Pork Nachos for years. Ryan Lemond and I used to run to City Barbecue’s corner in Rupp Arena after pregame shows to beat the line before the game crowd rolled in. One year, my New Year’s Resolution was to stop eating Pulled Pork Nachos at games. I think I made it to the first media timeout of the SEC home opener.

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich – There’s a Chick-fil-A in Rupp Arena for all you Chick-fil-A worshippers; one that sticks to the script because it was closed during the Sunday exhibition game earlier this season. If you’ve ever been to a Chick-fil-A, it’s one of those. Very good. Shout out to the guys working the counter yesterday. Blame Steven the producer for cutting you out of the video.

Skyline Chili Cheese Coney – Another recurring Rupp Arena Resident and the official chili of UK Athletics, Skyline Chili is a popular corner spot on the Concourse for lovers of the cinnamony, chocolatey goodness. I’ve been known to order a three-pack of Coneys on a cold Super Tuesday a time or two.

Spicy California Sushi Roll – New to Rupp Arena this year is the Kroger Corner, a self-service mini-grocery with lighter fare and wider options for food and drink. I went with a Spicy California Roll from the sushi section and it won’t be the last time I eat sushi during a Kentucky Basketball game.

Apple Cinnamon Apple Sauce – Some antioxidants for this meal; also from the Kroger Corner. Bonus points for the squeezable container. I think this is for kids.

Buffalo Mac and Cheese – At each of the general Concession stand locations, the chefs behind Hardwook & Oak offer two new Mac and Cheese options at Rupp Arena. One is a Buffalo Mac and Cheese that explains why I’m sweating later in the video; the other is…

Doritos Mac and Cheese – This one came recommended from behind the counter as the best thing on the menu. “Angels is talking to this man,” my new friend said as I took my first bite.

Braised Short Rib Nachos In a Souvenir Bowl – Finally, the turkey of this Thanksgiving was Hardwood & Oak’s new Braised Short Rib Nachos served in a Souvenir half-basketball bowl. I was on my last breaths when this one hit the table but I got far enough into the pile of cheesy, barbecuey nachos to know it’s a winner. Will order again when I recover.

Now, time to celebrate Thanksgiving by eating all day.