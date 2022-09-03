Kentucky Basketball recruits in The Circuit’s 2023 recruiting hoops rankings

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are going to have one of the top recruiting classes in 2023, and some believe they have the No. 1 overall player.

Recently, The Circuit released their updated Top 100 for 2023, and Kentucky commit Justin Edwards came in at No. 1 overall.

Edwards picked the Cats over the Tennessee Volunteers in late July after being named All-Peach Jam First Team and to the All-Defensive Team by The Circuit, as he averaged 16.3 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1.2 assists.

Kentucky target DJ Wagner came in right behind Edwards at No. 2 overalls. Despite a lot of summer drama, this recruitment has gone silent, but it is still expected to come down to a battle between the Cats and Cards.

Ron Holland was the next player with Kentucky ties in the rankings at No. 8 overalls. Holland is down to Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Kentucky, Memphis, Texas, UCLA, and the NBA G League.

Another Kentucky commit rounded out the top 10, as Robert Dillingham came in at No. 10 overall. He was named Second Team All-Peach Jam after averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals this summer.

Big man Aaron Bradshaw wasn’t far behind as he came in as the No. 13 overall player. At one point, it looked like Bradshaw was going to commit to the Cats this summer, but that decision was postponed.

However, Travis Branham of Cats Pause noted that it “sounds like Bradshaw is again warming up to the idea of ​​committing to UK.”

Reed Sheppard was the third Kentucky commit in the rankings, coming in at No. 35 overall. Sheppard was Calipari’s first commit for the 2023 class and has been moving up the rankings all summer.

You can check out the entire updated rankings from The Circuit here.