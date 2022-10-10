Kentucky Basketball pro day observations

Ugonna Kingsley

There were several impressive performances put on display by the Wildcats Sunday, but four stood out.

Daimion Collins: Not only did Collins excel in the vertical jumps, but he was dominant on the floor. Matched up with Jacob Toppin in the scrimmage, they scored 15 points.

They had a block of a Lance Ware lay-up, knocked down two 18-footers and missed a lay-up attempt but proceeded to follow the miss off the backboard and dunk it home.

His play led to Calipari twice stopping play to say, “If you throw him the ball, good things happen,” and “If you can’t throw him the ball, it’s hard for me to put you in there.”

Ugonna Onyenso: When Onyenso made the decision this summer to reclassify to the class of 2022 and sign with the Wildcats, many expected the 6-foot-11 center to be a developmental piece. His performance Sunday suggests he could be a major contributor right away for the Wildcats.

After his vertical jump, Calipari seemed impressed, shouting, “wow why don’t you jump like that in practice.” In the scrimmage, Onyenso battled with last year’s Consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe.

He scored 10 points in the scrimmage, matched up with Tshiebwe, blocked one of his shot attempts and drew two fouls on college basketball’s top returner Converting one into a three-point play.

Oscar Tshiebwe: The Defending Consensus national player of the year put on a show for scouts. He had some impressive drill results, including a 3.2 second 3/4 court Sprint time and measuring out with a 7-foot-4 wingspan.

During the scrimmage, the 6-foot-8 forward continued to be a rebounding machine and dropped 21 points, knocked down three 18-footers, hit all of his free throw attempts and scored off multiple offensive rebounds.

Following the pro day, Tshiebwe spent several minutes meeting with Toronto Raptors G Leauge general manager Chad Sanders.

Antonio Reeves: Reeves’ picked off right where he left off in the Bahamas, where he was named the event’s MVP. In the scrimmage, he knocked down three three-pointers and scored 13 points while shooting 5-for-11 from the field.