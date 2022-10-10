Kentucky Basketball Pro Day Highlights and recap

The Kentucky Wildcats had their annual Pro Day on Sunday, and the results were very impressive. The Cats are going to have some freak athletes taking the floor this season.

This year, the event was not on TV, but the measurements were still released, and the Cats could be a defensive Nightmare for teams this season.

Not surprisingly, Daimion Collins (46.5) and Jacob Toppin (45) recorded the two highest max vertical jumps on the team. However, one that stood out is freshman Cason Wallace recorded a vertical of 42.

The 3/4 court Sprint Revealed some impressive numbers, but the one that stood out the most is Oscar Tshiebwe who posted a 3.2. Tshiebwe was one of the best big men at running the floor last season, and that kind of speed is going to lead to a lot of easy baskets for him and the team in transition.

This team has the potential to be elite defensively and the wingspans that were recorded Sunday are going to lead to a ton of heavily contested shots. It will be hard to get a clean look against this team.

Tshiebwe and Ugonna Onyenso were tied for the largest wingspan on the team at 7’4″. Right behind them was Collins at 7’3”. The rest of the frontcourt went to Lance Ware at 7’1″ and Jacob Toppin at 6’10.75″.

As for the backcourt, Adou Thiero came in at 6’11”, Chris Livingston and Antonio Reeves at 6’8″, Wallace at 6’6″, CJ Fredrick at 6’5″, and Sahvir Wheeler at 6’1.5″.

As you can see, the 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats are going to be long and Freaky Athletic which will be a lot of fun to watch this season.

You can check out the full results from Sunday’s Pro Day below.

As for the Pro Day scrimmage, here are some highlights.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.