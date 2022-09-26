Kentucky basketball heads to Pikeville for the 2022 Blue-White scrimmage

The Kentucky men’s basketball team is hitting the road for its annual Blue-White scrimmage.

John Calipari and the Wildcats will be taking the court Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 pm, and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

During a telethon/open practice in August to raise funds for flood-relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky, point guard Sahvir Wheeler told fans gathered inside Rupp Arena that this year’s Blue-White scrimmage would be played in Pikeville. Nothing had been finalized at that moment, but UK on Monday announced the plan has come to fruition.

“We’re excited to be able to come and play for the fans of eastern Kentucky,” Calipari said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity for the people in our state who have been affected and we hope we can provide a temporary escape with basketball and community engagement.”

All of the ticket revenue from the game will be donated to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief, according to UK Athletics. The department said more information on how to purchase tickets will be announced at a later date through Appalachian Wireless Arena and Ticketmaster.

The Blue-White Game falls during the football team’s bye week and eight days after the Wildcats take the court for Big Blue Madness. UK’s celebratory first practice of the season is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14, at Rupp Arena.

Pikeville’s Appalachian Wireless Arena first opened its doors in 2005 and, according to a report from the Lexington Herald Leader, has a capacity of about 5,700 fans for basketball games.

Kentucky officially tips off its 2022-23 season at 6:30 pm Monday, Nov. 7, against Howard in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats will then travel to Indianapolis to face Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic at 7 pm Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

