Kentucky Basketball drops out of the AP Top 25

Following the loss to Missouri, Kentucky is no longer a ranked team. The new AP Poll is out and the Cats dropped out of the Top 25. Previously, they were No. 19. Kentucky is the fourth team receiving votes behind LSU (tomorrow night’s opponent), San Diego State, and Mississippi State. Missouri went from unranked to No. 20. The last time the Cats were unranked was the 2020-21 season.

Purdue remains the No. 1 team in the AP Poll, followed by Houston and Kansas. Five SEC schools are ranked: Alabama (No. 7), Tennessee (No. 8), Arkansas (No. 13), Missouri (No. 20), and Auburn (No. 22). Kentucky faces the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, and the Volunteers in Knoxville a week after that. Gulp.

AP Top 25 – Jan. 2

Team Record Pts Prev
1. Purdue (60) 13-0 1524 1
2. Houston 14-1 1417 3
3. Kansas 12-1 1351 4
4. UConn (1) 14-1 1342 2
5. Arizona 13-1 1334 5
6. Texas 12-1 1185 6
7. Alabama 11-2 1132 8
8. Tennessee 11-2 1114 7
9. Gonzaga 12-3 1003 10
10. UCLA 13-2 993 11
11. Virginia 10-2 926 13
12. Miami 13-1 814 14
13. Arkansas 11-2 717 9
14. Wisconsin 10-2 639 15
15. Indiana 10-3 558 16
16. Duke 11-3 554 17
17. TCU 12-1 545 18
18. Xavier 12-3 531 22
19. Baylor 10-3 520 12
20. Missouri 12-1 329
21. New Mexico 14-0 290 22
22. Auburn 11-2 287 20
23. Coll of Charleston 14-1 116
24. Ohio St. 10-3 114
25. Iowa St. 10-2 94

Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego St. 72, Mississippi St. 62, Kentucky 53Kansas St 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, Michigan St. 5, West Virginia 5, FAU 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Creighton 1.

