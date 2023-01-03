Kentucky Basketball drops out of the AP Top 25
Following the loss to Missouri, Kentucky is no longer a ranked team. The new AP Poll is out and the Cats dropped out of the Top 25. Previously, they were No. 19. Kentucky is the fourth team receiving votes behind LSU (tomorrow night’s opponent), San Diego State, and Mississippi State. Missouri went from unranked to No. 20. The last time the Cats were unranked was the 2020-21 season.
Purdue remains the No. 1 team in the AP Poll, followed by Houston and Kansas. Five SEC schools are ranked: Alabama (No. 7), Tennessee (No. 8), Arkansas (No. 13), Missouri (No. 20), and Auburn (No. 22). Kentucky faces the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, and the Volunteers in Knoxville a week after that. Gulp.
AP Top 25 – Jan. 2
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prev
|1. Purdue (60)
|13-0
|1524
|1
|2. Houston
|14-1
|1417
|3
|3. Kansas
|12-1
|1351
|4
|4. UConn (1)
|14-1
|1342
|2
|5. Arizona
|13-1
|1334
|5
|6. Texas
|12-1
|1185
|6
|7. Alabama
|11-2
|1132
|8
|8. Tennessee
|11-2
|1114
|7
|9. Gonzaga
|12-3
|1003
|10
|10. UCLA
|13-2
|993
|11
|11. Virginia
|10-2
|926
|13
|12. Miami
|13-1
|814
|14
|13. Arkansas
|11-2
|717
|9
|14. Wisconsin
|10-2
|639
|15
|15. Indiana
|10-3
|558
|16
|16. Duke
|11-3
|554
|17
|17. TCU
|12-1
|545
|18
|18. Xavier
|12-3
|531
|22
|19. Baylor
|10-3
|520
|12
|20. Missouri
|12-1
|329
|–
|21. New Mexico
|14-0
|290
|22
|22. Auburn
|11-2
|287
|20
|23. Coll of Charleston
|14-1
|116
|–
|24. Ohio St.
|10-3
|114
|–
|25. Iowa St.
|10-2
|94
|–
Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego St. 72, Mississippi St. 62, Kentucky 53Kansas St 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, Michigan St. 5, West Virginia 5, FAU 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Creighton 1.