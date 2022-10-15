Kentucky basketball Big Blue Madness: Memorable moments, Highlights

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Another year, another Big Blue Madness in the books for the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Here’s a rundown of the most memorable moments from the Wildcats’ annual tipoff event at Rupp Arena:

Kentucky scores 2023 commitment from top-10 prospect Aaron Bradshaw

Aaron Bradshaw of the NJ Scholars warms up before an AAU basketball game Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. Bradshaw is one of the top recruits in the 2023 class and has scholarship offers from both Louisville and Kentucky.

On a night meant to showcase his 2022-23 team, men’s head Coach John Calipari upstaged every player who took the court with his recruiting prowess.

The No. 2 center and No. 6 overall Talent in the 2023 class, Aaron Bradshaw, announced his commitment through On3’s Joe Tipton 38 minutes before Big Blue Madness began. The 7-footer from South Jersey became the fourth member of what could be Calipari’s best Haul yet, joining Justin Edwards (SF), Robert Dillingham (PG) and Reed Sheppard (G).

Not long after Bradshaw’s commitment was made public, Calipari put the icing on the cake by tweeting a single winking face emoji. His 2023 class is now ranked second, trailing only Duke, on 247Sports’ national leaderboard.

