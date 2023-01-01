Kentucky basketball beats Louisville: Toppin, Tshiebwe lead Rout

LEXINGTON — If this was Kentucky men’s basketball’s most important win of the season then that isn’t saying much.

The 45th edition of one of college basketball’s most tenacious and competitive rivalries was anything but. Kentucky dismantled archrival Louisville, 86-63, putting a damper on former Assistant Coach Kenny Payne’s return to Lexington and the Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) avoided what would’ve been arguably one of the worst losses of John Calipari’s career .

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin tied for a game-high 24 points, and Tshiebwe added 14 rebounds for yet another double-double. Guard Cason Wallace finished with 17 points as the trio combined to shoot 26 of 36 from the field (72.2%).

Here’s three takeaways from Kentucky’s blowout win over Louisville (2-12, 0-3 ACC):

Toppin back in starting lineup, posts big first half

Toppin needed to rebuild his confidence.

Coming off his most efficient game of the year against Michigan, Toppin failed to reach double-digit points in the next four games.

He was relegated to the bench following Kentucky’s loss to UCLA, but the senior’s Shaky season hit a new low Wednesday. Toppin played only 12 minutes in the Wildcats’ loss to Missouri and went scoreless for the first time all year.

Back in the starting lineup Saturday in place of Lance Ware, Toppin rediscovered his groove Saturday.

Louisville’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield woke him up early after bullying the Brooklyn native in the paint for an easy skyhook. Toppin’s response to the challenge was a Kentucky career-high 24-point, seven-rebound performance. They took advantage of Louisville’s zone defense by attacking the middle, finishing 10 of 15 from the field in 35 minutes.

“Coach always says everything’s good when things are going good, but when you get punched in the face are you going to punch back?” Toppin said. “I punched back.”

With Toppin as the primary scorer, Kentucky’s presence inside overwhelmed the Cardinals. The Wildcats outrebounded Louisville 19-10 in the first half with Toppin and fellow big Tshiebwe combining for 14 of those boards — that effort gave Kentucky a 12-8 advantage in second-chance points at the break.

Kentucky finished with 20 second-chance points to Louisville’s 12 and dominated on the boards, winning 33-20.

If Toppin truly emerged from his slump, then he picked the right time. Kentucky’s upcoming conference showdown with LSU (12-1) on Tuesday should pit him against the Tigers’ 6-foot-10 forward Derek Fountain.

Fountain’s fresh off one of his best performances after leading the Tigers to an upset win over No. 9 Arkansas on Wednesday (14 points, 10 rebounds) and will look to keep the momentum going against the Wildcats.

Where is Kentucky’s bench?

Toppin’s return to the starting lineup did wonders for Kentucky’s starting five. The second unit couldn’t replicate the same magic.

Damion Collins’ dunk with 36 seconds left in the first half gave Kentucky’s bench its first points of the game.

There wasn’t much opportunity for Kentucky’s bench to impact the game. Calipari intentionally kept the rotation limited and only subbed in young guys like Collins, Lance Ware and Onyenso Ugonna sporadically.

“We all, not just me, forget what I’ve been through every year to get a team right,” Calipari said. “It just takes time when you have new teams. I’m mad at myself because we need to be playing more deliberate. Playing faster, quicker, shooting 3s — my teams have historically done that.”

Antonio Reeves shot 50% from the field Wednesday but couldn’t find the net Saturday until late in the game, finishing with five points. CJ Fredrick, who missed Saturday’s game with a right hand injury, was the last Wildcat to score double-digit points off the bench when he had 12 against Florida A&M.

Tshiebwe feasts in the paint

Kentucky could’ve at least cleaned the dishes after feasting on the Louisville bigs.

Tshiebwe recorded what may have been his easiest double-double of the season after recording 24 points and 14 rebounds. The senior found little resistance against Huntley-Hatfield (10 points, four rebounds) and Sydney Curry (three points, two rebounds) and dominated throughout the afternoon.

Kentucky held Louisville to 46.8% shooting from the field and forced 15 turnovers.

Toppin and Tshiebwe brought Rupp Arena with four minutes left to play after throwing down back-to-back jams. Kentucky pushed its lead to 26 as Louisville trotted back to the sideline.

