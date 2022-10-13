Kentucky basketball associate AD Chris Woolard charged with DUI

The University of Kentucky’s longtime associate athletics director for basketball operations was arrested early Monday morning in Lexington and charged with driving under the influence.

According to an arrest citation, officers with Lexington Police found Chris Woolard, who is in his 12th year working for Coach John Calipari’s staff, at around 1:50 am in the driver’s seat of a car that had gone off the road at Beaumont Center Lane and Malone Drive. The vehicle was still in drive, according to the citation, which said Woolard was “covered in vomit and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.”

Woolard told responding officers that he had been drinking and had taken a “prescribed medication,” the arrest citation said. Police noted Woolard’s “bloodshot Watery eyes, slurred speech, extremely unsteady gait” and said he was “unable to follow our instructions to exit the vehicle, put it in park, and turn it off.”

