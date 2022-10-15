Kentucky Basketball: Antonio Reeves hints at his plans for next offseason

Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves has been a popular name among the Big Blue Nation this offseason following an impressive performance in the Bahamas this summer.

After averaging 17 points per game in Nassau, he was named the MVP of the trip and showed his ability to knock down the three consistently.

Now that we know what we can expect from him, the question became how long would we see him in Lexington? He seemed to answer that question with Curtis Burch on the Behind Kentucky Basketball podcast this week.

“Win a Natty. That’s the first goal,” Reeves stated. “Win an SEC Championship. I want to win it all, and I want to win big. It’s my last year. Being a senior, I just want to win it all and have that good feeling.”

Reeves enters this season as a true senior, but does have an extra year of Eligibility due to the COVID waiver given in 2020. By that quote, however, it appears Reeves will be taking the next step in his basketball career after the season.

Then again, Reeves could just be saying this because that’s his current goal but will still consider coming back next year depending on how things play out. We’ve learned time and time again not to put ‘too’ much stock into what players say in the preseason about what they’ll do the following offseason.

Saying this, with Robert Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, and Justin Edwards all already committed, and the Cats trending for DJ Wagner, next season is shaping up to be quite full at the guard and wing spots.

Nevertheless, Reeves put on a show in the Bahamas. Now it’s time to see if he can do the same to start the season. Let’s enjoy this ride in his last season.

