Kentucky basketball announces 6-year series with Gonzaga basketball

Once isn’t enough for Kentucky and Gonzaga.

The Nov. 20 men’s basketball game the schools announced in August will be part of a six-year series, UK announced Thursday, beginning with this season’s game at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.

The series will include two games at Rupp Arena in Lexington and one at the McCarthy Athletic Center, Gonzaga’s on-campus arena better known as The Kennel.

The Wildcats and Zags will play at Rupp Arena next year and in 2026. They’ll meet in Seattle in 2024, Nashville in 2025 and at The Kennel in 2027, officials said.

UK Coach John Calipari previously received some criticism, particularly in national college basketball circles, for scheduling this season’s game at Spokane Arena, an off-campus arena where Gonzaga traditionally does not play home games.

The November game against Gonzaga will be the first time Calipari at Kentucky has coached against the Zags’ Mark Few, but the two have a long history. Calipari’s Memphis teams played Gonzaga four times between 2005 and 2009. The Tigers went 4-0 in those games.

Kentucky and Gonzaga have played once before, an 80-72 Wildcats win at the 2002 Maui Invitational. Few was in his fourth season as the Zags coach; Tubby Smith coached the Wildcats.