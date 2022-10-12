Kentucky Basketball and Indiana Hoosiers set to restart series

The historic series between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Indiana Hoosiers could be making the long-awaited comeback.

On Wednesday, Jon Rothstein reported that the Cats and Hoosiers are in advanced discussions for a multi-year series.

The reported stated that the series would include games on both campus and at neutral sites.

However, we may still have to wait for the series to officially restart as Rothstein noted that the series is not expected to begin for “a couple of years.”

Kentucky and Indiana have not faced each other in a regular season game since 2011 when the Cats fell on a buzzer beater to the Hoosiers in Assembly Hall.

As we all know, the Cats got their Revenge later that season in the NCAA Tournament when Kentucky took down the Hoosiers in the Sweet Sixteen on their way to winning the National Championship.

2010 was the last time the Hoosiers played in Rupp Arena when Brandon Knight, DeAndre Liggins, Josh Harrellson, and Terrence Jones led the Cats in an 81-62 win.

The last time Kentucky faced Indiana came in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament when Kentucky fell 73-67.

Overall, the Cats lead the all-time series against Indiana 32-25.

This series is something that fans have been wanting to see return for a very long time, and it looks like they are finally going to get their wish.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.