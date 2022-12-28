Kentucky at Missouri: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Conference play is kicking off for Kentucky and Missouri on Wednesday night when the two teams meet for the first SEC game of the season. The Wildcats come into the game with a record of 8-4 and are coming off a 95-86 win against Ohio University. Robyn Benton led all scorers with 22 points in the win and Ajae Petty added 15 points and narrowly missed a double-double with eight rebounds. Blair Green, Eniya Russell and Jada Walker each had 14 points for Kentucky and Walker added eight assists and five rebounds. The Tigers come into Wednesday night’s game with a record of 11-2 so far this season.

The team is coming off a 76-66 win against Illinois over a week ago, so the rest should serve them well coming into conference play. Hayley Frank led the offense with 18 points marking her eleventh game this season reaching double-digit points.

Missouri dropped its Lone Matchup against Kentucky last season in a 78-63 contest at Mizzou Arena.

