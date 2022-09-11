Kent State Women’s Golf to Tee Off 25th Season at Dick McGuire Invitational

The 25th season of Kent State Women’s golf begins with the Dick McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Competition at the UNM Championship Course tees off at 9:30 am ET shotgun start on Monday. After playing 36 holes on the opening day, the final 18 holes will be played on Tuesday, also a 9:30 am ET shotgun start.

The Golden Flashes captured the team title by at least five strokes in their two most recent appearances at the event in 2018 and 2019.

Led by second-year head coach Casey VanDamme , Kent State brings back three members of last season’s lineup that won the program’s 23rd consecutive Mid-American Conference title. All three student-athletes were All-MAC performers, with Mayka Hoogeboom being named to the first team and Jennifer Gu and Noramol Nuchsila earning second team selections.

Live results can be followed on GolfStat.com.

Tournament Information

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Course: UNM Championship Course

Dates: Sept. 12 – Sept. 13

Distance: Par 72 (6,354 yds)

The Field

New Mexico, Cal Poly, Charlotte, Denver, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kent StateNorthwestern, Ohio State, San Diego State, SMU, Texas Tech, UNLV, USC