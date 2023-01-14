Kent State Women’s basketball plays host to Toledo on Saturday

The game: Kent State vs. Toledo, 2 p.m. Wednesday at the MAC Center.

TV/Radio: ESPN3 / 850 ESPN Cleveland

Records: Kent State is 10-4 overall and 2-1 in the MAC after an 84-76 overtime loss at Miami on Wednesday. Toledo (11-3, 2-1) defeated Ball St. 83-76 on Wednesday.

The coaches: Todd Starkey is 111-81 in his 7th season at Kent State and 276-176 overall. Tricia Cullop is 307-161 in 15 seasons at Toledo and 430-271 in 23 seasons overall.

Series history: Toledo leads 44-35 although the Flashes have won six of the last nine meetings. Toledo won 79-59 at home in the second round of the 2022 Postseason WNIT.

Kent State lineup: Projected starters are 5-11 Sr. Katie Shumate (10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists per game); 6-2 Gr. Lindsay Thall (11.2, 4.2, 1.4); 5-4 Jr. Casey Santoro (8.6, 2.4, 1.4); 5-7 Fr. Corynne Hauser (8.9, 2.2, 2.9), and 5-10 Gr. Hannah Young (6.7, 5.5, 0.7).

Toledo lineup: Projected starters are 5-10 Sr. Quinesha Lockett (15.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.7 apg); 5-10 Jr. Sammi Mikonowicz (9.6, 7.9, 2.1); 5-9 Jr. Khera Goss (9.9, 1.6, 1.5); 5-7 Sr. Sophia Wiard (9.1, 5.3, 4.6), and 6-0 Jr. Nan Garcia (5.8, 3.3, 0.4).

Notes: Wiard leads the MAC in assists per game and is fourth in free throw shooting (.833). … The Rockets are third in the conference in field goal percentage (.442) while KSU is second in field goal percentage defense (.369). … Toledo (.782) and KSU (.753) are first and third, respectively, in the MAC in free throw shooting. … Young scored a career-high 20 points in the Flashes’ OT loss at Miami. …

Next: Kent State plays host to Eastern Michigan at 7 pm on Wednesday at the MAC Center.