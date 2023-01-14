Kent State Women’s basketball plays host to Toledo on Saturday

The game: Kent State vs. Toledo, 2 p.m. Wednesday at the MAC Center.

TV/Radio: ESPN3 / 850 ESPN Cleveland

Records: Kent State is 10-4 overall and 2-1 in the MAC after an 84-76 overtime loss at Miami on Wednesday. Toledo (11-3, 2-1) defeated Ball St. 83-76 on Wednesday.

The coaches: Todd Starkey is 111-81 in his 7th season at Kent State and 276-176 overall. Tricia Cullop is 307-161 in 15 seasons at Toledo and 430-271 in 23 seasons overall.

Series history: Toledo leads 44-35 although the Flashes have won six of the last nine meetings. Toledo won 79-59 at home in the second round of the 2022 Postseason WNIT.

Kent State lineup: Projected starters are 5-11 Sr. Katie Shumate (10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists per game); 6-2 Gr. Lindsay Thall (11.2, 4.2, 1.4); 5-4 Jr. Casey Santoro (8.6, 2.4, 1.4); 5-7 Fr. Corynne Hauser (8.9, 2.2, 2.9), and 5-10 Gr. Hannah Young (6.7, 5.5, 0.7).

