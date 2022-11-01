Kent State vs. Ball State odds, spread: 2022 college football picks, MACtion predictions from proven model

The Ball State Cardinals will look to continue their success against Mid-American Conference East Division foes when they take on the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday night. The Cardinals (4-4, 2-2) are 81-74-3 (.522) all-time against teams currently in the East Division. Ball State has gone 21-8 all-time against Kent State. The Golden Flashes (3-5, 2-2) have gone 8-4 in weekday MAC games under Coach Sean Lewis, including a 7-2 mark since the 2019 season.

Kickoff from Dix ​​Stadium in Kent, Ohio, is set for 7 pm ET. Ball State averages 338.9 yards per game in 2022, while Kent State averages 433.9. The Golden Flashes are 7-point favorites in the latest Ball State vs. Kent State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 61.5. Before locking in any Kent State vs. Ball State Picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kent State vs. Ball State and locked in its MACion Picks and predictions. Here are the odds and college football betting lines for Ball State vs. Kent State:

Ball State vs. Kent State spread: Kent State -7

Ball State vs. Kent State over/under: 61.5 points

Ball State vs. Kent State money line: Ball State +215, Kent State -267

BSU: The Under is 6-0 in the Cardinals’ last six games in November

KSU: The Golden Flashes are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 November games

Why Kent State can cover

The Golden Flashes have a pair of receivers striking fear in opposing defenses in junior Dante Cephas (questionable, lower body injury) and sophomore Devontez Walker. Cephas leads the team with 47 receptions for 731 yards (15.6 average) and three touchdowns. He has had three games with 100 or more receiving yards, including a 13-catch, 246-yard and one touchdown performance against Ohio on Oct. 1. He also had a nine-catch, 118-yard and one touchdown game against Miami (Ohio) on Oct. 8.

Walker is second on the team in receptions with 41 for 616 yards (15 average) and a team-high seven touchdowns. Walker has had three 100-yard reception games, including a season-high 11 for 159 yards and two touchdowns against Miami (Ohio). In his last game on Oct. 22, he had five catches for 72 yards (14.4 average) and two touchdowns. He also ran once for a 14-yard score.

Why Ball State can cover

Senior wide receiver Jayshon Jackson leads the team with 54 receptions for 633 yards (11.7 average) and two touchdowns. He has also carried eight times for 83 yards. Jackson has had two games with 10 receptions and over 100 yards receiving, including a 122-yard and one touchdown effort against Georgia Southern on Sept. 24. A week later against Northern Illinois, they caught 10 passes for 116 yards.

Defensively, the Cardinals are led by junior linebacker Cole Pearce. He leads the team with 3 ½ sacks for 28 yards, and is third in tackles with 61, including 32 solo. He has four pass breakups and one interception. Pearce had a Monster game in his last outing with 15 tackles, including two solo, with one sack and one pass breakup.

How to make Ball State vs. Kent State Picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 61 combined points.

So who wins Kent State vs. Ball State? And which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.