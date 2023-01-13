Kent State University School of Art Offers a Fully Funded MFA and Competitive MA Programs

Recognized as one of the US’s top Graduate programs in the visual arts, Kent State University School of Art offers the only MFA program in Northeast Ohio and is the only public institution in the state to offer this breadth of studio specialties. Students are supported and challenged by world-class faculty in the classroom, studio, and gallery spaces. Disciplines are housed together in our 127,900-square-foot state-of-the-art facility, with access to Kent State’s nationally ranked makerspaces.

Located in the vibrant Northeast Ohio arts community, the School of Art offers travel study trips to New York City; Washington, DC; Florence, Italy; and other domestic and international destinations.

Additional programs are offered beyond the curriculum. The Visiting Artist and Scholar Lecture Series, Kent Blossom Art Intensives, Art Enrichment kids’ art classes, and the Textile Art Summer Workshops enrich the student experience.

MA in Art Education

Students choose between an on-campus, 100% online, or hybrid degree, and develop a focused competence in the visual arts with an understanding of the history and current issues of the field. Competitive assistantships offer a full tuition waiver and $11,000 annual stipends.

MA in Art History

Specialize in African, Asian, American, or European art with an emphasis on sub-themes like Renaissance patronage, curatorial studies, critical theory, and more. Competitive assistantships offer a full tuition waiver and $11,000 annual stipends.

MFA in Studio Art

Dedicated studio space and eight disciplines: ceramics, drawing, glass, jewelry/metals/enamelling, painting, print media and photography, sculpture and expanded media, and textiles. Students work across disciplines and techniques. New for 2023, accepted MFA students receive a tuition waiver and a $16,000 annual stipend.

The School of Art at Kent State University is accepting applications for Fall 2023 MFA and MA programs. All accepted Studio Art MFA students will receive a Graduate assistantship including a full tuition waiver, and a stipend. Our Art Education and Art History MA programs offer competitive assistantships with stipends.

The deadline to apply for Fall 2023 is February 2.

January 16–23 is Free Application Week for domestic Graduate degree-seeking students.

For more information, visit kent.edu/art or contact Shawn Powell, Coordinator of Graduate Studies and Associate Professor of Studio Art.