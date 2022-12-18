Kent State Transfer QB Collin Schlee Commits to UCLA Football

Another experienced signal-caller has joined the Bruins’ depth chart.

Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee has committed to UCLA football, he announced Saturday night on Twitter. Schlee entered the transfer portal on Dec. 6 after four seasons with the Golden Flashes.

Schlee did not have any Scholarship offers from Power Five programs coming out of Oakdale High School (MD), but he is now moving up a tier to join the Bruins with two years of Eligibility remaining.

