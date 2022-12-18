Kent State Transfer QB Collin Schlee Commits to UCLA Football

Another experienced signal-caller has joined the Bruins’ depth chart.

Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee has committed to UCLA football, he announced Saturday night on Twitter. Schlee entered the transfer portal on Dec. 6 after four seasons with the Golden Flashes.

Schlee did not have any Scholarship offers from Power Five programs coming out of Oakdale High School (MD), but he is now moving up a tier to join the Bruins with two years of Eligibility remaining.

Schlee did not see the field for Kent State in 2019, then got sporadic time off the bench in 2020 and 2021. Once he became the starter in 2022, however, Schlee put up one of the best campaigns in school history.

Starting 11 games, Schlee passed for 2,109 yards on 59.0% completion with 13 touchdowns, all three of which ranked top 10 in Kent State single-season history. Schlee also rushed for 489 yards and four touchdowns and attempted three punts for an average of 40.7 yards.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound quarterback ranked second in the MAC with a 138.0 passer rating, and he only tossed five interceptions all season long. Schlee was named to the All-MAC Third Team at year’s end.

Kent State went 5-7 in 2022, missing out on a Bowl game after making ones in 2019 and 2021. Head Coach Sean Lewis left the Golden Flashes shortly after the regular season came to a close, accepting the job as Deion Sanders’ Offensive Coordinator at Colorado, and Schlee entered the Portal the day after those reports first surfaced.

With Schlee in-house, UCLA is going to have a very different-looking quarterback room in 2023, and the changes may not be done yet.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is out of Eligibility after spending nearly five seasons as the Bruins’ starter. Ethan Garbers, Justyn Martin and Chase Griffin are still on the roster, but Parker McQuarrie, Kajiya Hollawayne and Chase Artopoeus have all transferred out in the past year.

Three-star class of 2023 prospect Luke Duncan has been committed to UCLA since June. The Bruins’ staff is also in hot pursuit of Oregon-committed five-star Dante Moore, who could end up flipping his commitment in the days leading up to the early signing period.

According to 247Sports’ Bruin Report Online, Schlee’s commitment is not expected to impact the team’s pursuit of Moore.

Schlee is the second Kent State product to join UCLA under Coach Chip Kelly, with defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight becoming the first back in 2020. The Golden Flashes’ second-leading receiver, Dante Cephas, is also in the transfer portal.

